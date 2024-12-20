A Win and a Dallas Cowboys 7 Round Mock Draft

The Dallas Cowboys scored a big win against the Carolina Panthers, and with the win, they moved down in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Cowboys showed life on both sides of the ball in the win, and it was a welcome site. The Panthers may not be the best team in the NFL, but they were playing good football until they faced the Cowboys.

A win means the Dallas Cowboys moved from 12th to 14th in the 2025 NFL Draft. Two spots may not seem like a big move to some, but it could mean missing out on big-time players.

The team has needs on both sides of the ball. The Cowboys have the most significant needs at RB, WR, DL, IOL, and CB.

With the needs in mind, let’s look at a mock draft involving a couple of trades.

Round 1 Pick 14 Ashton Jeanty RB (Boise State)

Ashton Jeanty fell out of the top 10 in this mock draft, but the value at 14 was too good to pass up.

Pairing Jeanty with Rico Dowdle would create one of the best running-back duos in the NFL and give Dak Prescott and the offense an element they haven’t had in several years.

What would the Cowboys be getting at the running back position in Ashton Jeanty?

Jeanty’s film study reveals a generational talent with a skill set that redefines traditional running back archetypes.

His exceptional vision, outstanding contact balance, and explosive play-making ability make him the most complete backfield prospect in a decade. In zone schemes, his anticipation and speed will leave linebackers flailing.

Not only does Jeanty excel in rushing, but his receiving skills position him as a genuine offensive weapon. His reliable hands and refined route-running indicate he can seamlessly transition to a receiver in various situations. Coupled with his top-tier pass protection skills, Jeanty showcases himself as the quintessential three-down back, consistently keeping defenses off balance.

Simply put, Jeanty is a talent poised to make an immediate impact as a key player for the Dallas Cowboys. He is not only a contender for Offensive Rookie of the Year, but he will also become one of the league’s elite playmakers.

Round 2 Pick 59 Derrick Harmon DT (Oregon)

Trade Alert: The Cowboys’ first trade involved the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Cowboys traded pick 45 for the rights to picks 59 and 90.

The Dallas Cowboys select the big defensive tackle from the University of Oregon in the second round.

The possibility of losing Osa Odighizuwa to free agency is a real possibility, but replacing him with Derrick Harmon may ease the blow slightly.

Derrick Harmon is 6’5” and 310 pounds and has experience playing against top-level talent in the NCAA. His pass rush ability and versatility can enable the Cowboys to move him up and down the line.

What exactly would the Cowboys be getting at the defensive tackle position from Derrick Harmon?

Harmon possesses a strong skill set as an interior defensive lineman, which is marked by his impressive physical attributes and ability to disrupt plays. His knack for penetrating the backfield will undoubtedly attract Mike Zimmer, who is searching for versatile talent.

With his raw power and size, Harmon has a solid foundation for significant growth at the next level.

While he has proven his capacity to impact both the run and pass games, honing his technique and consistency is crucial for his success against NFL offensive linemen. His experience in multiple defensive schemes showcases his adaptability, yet he must sharpen his instincts and reaction time to become a reliable contributor.

The Dallas Cowboys utilize diverse defensive fronts, and Zimmer will recognize Harmon’s potential as a valuable asset along the defensive line. His frame and strength are tailor-made for a 3-technique in a 4-3 scheme or a 5-technique in a 3-4 scheme.

Harmon is poised to establish himself as a rotational player with considerable upside on an NFL defensive line.

Round 3 Pick 81 Kyren Lacy WR (LSU)

Trade Alert: This pick was part of a trade involving the Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans. These two teams first traded together, and then the Tennessee Titans traded with the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys traded picks 76 and 190 for the Titans picks 81 and 133.

The Dallas Cowboys will need wide receiver help next year, as CeeDee Lamb is the only threat on the team this year.

Adding a talent such as Kyren Lacy could open the field for CeeDee Lamb, who desperately needs another receiver for the defenses to focus on.

How will Kyren Lacy help the offense?

Standing 6’2” and weighing 213 pounds, Lacy is a load for cornerbacks to bring down. What else does he bring to the football field?

This dynamic receiver is ready to make an immediate and significant impact on the Dallas Cowboys.

His exceptional route-running skills and explosive release allow him to consistently create separation at every level of play. He expertly navigates intermediate areas, showcasing his ability to outmaneuver defenders and exploit open spaces.

With reliable hands and a proven knack for scoring in the red zone, he is fully equipped to excel professionally. He is an ideal fit for offenses that prioritize quick-game concepts and option routes and is poised to thrive as a standout Z-receiver.

While he may not possess the most elite physical traits, his technical expertise and versatility set him apart from the competition.

This receiver sounds like he could be an Amari Cooper type who would thrive next to CeeDee Lamb.

Round 3 Pick 90 Ashton Gillotte EDGE (Louisville)

The Cowboys can never have too many edge rushers, and with the possibility of DeMarcus Lawrence not getting re-signed, this position is needed.

Ashton Gillotte is 6’3” and 275 pounds with a high motor. What else does he bring to the Cowboys defensive front?

Gillotte is a high-motor edge defender with strong day-two draft potential. His effective hand usage and ability to rush from various alignments will capture the attention of the Dallas Cowboys.

While he lacks elite bend or length, his production and technical skills make him a compelling prospect for teams with diverse defensive schemes.

At the NFL level, Gillotte will immediately contribute as a rotational player in sub-packages, thanks to his strong run defense and relentless pass rush. He must refine his pass-rushing techniques and improve leverage to secure a starting role.

With continued development, Gillotte is on track to become a solid starter within a few seasons, or at the very least, a high-effort rotational player who impacts games with his motor and versatility. Expect him to shine on special teams as he evolves into a complete defensive end.

Round 5 Pick 133 Keon Sabb S (Alabama)

This player possesses exceptional football intelligence and instincts. He always positions himself to make impactful plays in both zone and man coverage. As a versatile defender, he can seamlessly take on multiple roles in the secondary, delivering crucial flexibility for NFL coordinators.

He is not just a strong tackler; he excels in open-field situations and showcases above-average ball skills, consistently creating turnovers and scoring on interceptions during college.

With extensive experience against elite competition in the Big Ten and SEC and participation in multiple College Football Playoff games, he stands out with a solid build of 6’1″ and 208 lbs, perfectly matched for the NFL.

His championship pedigree indicates remarkable mental toughness and an ability to thrive under pressure.

With impressive range and closing speed, he effectively dominates deep coverage responsibilities, making him a formidable presence on the field.

Round 5 Pick 152 Jimmy Horn Jr. WR (Colorado)

Horn is a prototypical slot receiver in the NFL, poised to create significant mismatches against nickel corners and safeties. With elite quickness and acceleration, he is ideally suited for spread offenses and quick-hitting passing schemes.

While his size may limit his effectiveness in contested catches, his ability to separate from defenders and generate yards after the catch makes him an invaluable asset for teams aiming to enhance their offensive explosiveness.

Horn must refine his releases against press coverage and bolster his play strength to maximize his impact at the next level.

He will undoubtedly make an immediate impact as a return specialist and gadget player, with strong potential to develop into a high-volume slot target.

Horn’s draft stock will rise due to his proven value on special teams and impressive performance against Power Five competition.

Round 6 Pick 170 Luke Kandra G (Cincinnati)

Luke Kandra is a 6’4”, 323-pound guard from the University of Cincinnati.

A formidable run blocker who dominates at the line of scrimmage, creating massive lanes for ball carriers and finishing blocks with ruthless aggression.

With an unyielding motor, he logged 895 snaps in 2023, proving he has the stamina to excel as a three-down powerhouse.

In pass protection, he is impenetrable, surrendering only two sacks and showcasing superior anchor and mirror technique against any rusher.

His versatility allows him to master all three interior line positions, giving offensive coordinators the ultimate flexibility and protection against injuries.

With a football IQ that is second to none, he reads stunts and twists with precision, consistently neutralizing free rushers and ensuring a clean pocket.

Round 6 Pick 171 Jamon Dumas-Johnson LB (Kentucky)

At a solid 245 pounds, Dumas-Johnson possesses an NFL-ready build that allows him to dominate against interior offensive linemen.

His exceptional instincts and explosive first-step quickness enable him to deliver bone-jarring tackles that set the defensive tone. With impressive lateral agility, he navigates through traffic and finds running lanes to the ball carrier.

He is a versatile player capable of contributing on all three downs. As the defensive signal-caller, he showcases strong leadership qualities and a high football IQ.

Dumas-Johnson is a high-upside prospect poised to make an immediate impact in the NFL. His size, instincts, and physicality make him an ideal fit for 3-4 defensive schemes and positions that demand tough inside linebackers.

While he may not boast elite athleticism for a top-10 pick, his outstanding performances in the SEC and proven championship pedigree will undoubtedly command the attention of scouts.

He excels as a run-stopper and short-area defender, effortlessly diagnosing plays and aggressively attacking gaps. His formidable blitzing skills bring significant pass-rush potential, notably when partnered with a more agile, coverage-oriented linebacker.

Round 6 Pick 172 Raheim Sanders RB (South Carolina)

Raheim Sanders is establishing himself as a premier running back prospect, showcasing an impressive blend of power and explosive play-making ability.

He runs with authority, consistently shaking off initial tacklers like Derrick Henry. His potential is undeniable, particularly given the explosive traits that NFL teams prioritize for zone schemes.

On film, Sanders is an exceptional every-down back, equipped with a rare skill set in college football.

His sharp vision, powerful running style, and burst position him among the elite. With an intense motor and the ability to manage a heavy workload—exceeding 250 touches—he has proven he can handle the rigors of the game at the next level.

Round 7 Pick 213 Joey Slackman DT (Florida)

Joey Slackman is an outstanding run-stuffer, excelling at stacking and shedding blockers against interior offensive linemen.

He effectively utilizes his leverage, consistently winning the pad-level battle at the point of attack. With a quick get-off, he can shoot gaps and disrupt backfield timing, showcasing his play recognition and ability to see through misdirection and play-action.

His relentless motor drives him to pursue plays with an unwavering effort from snap to whistle. He is versatile, capable of adapting to multiple defensive techniques, and is a natural leader who earns respect on and off the field.

He is well-positioned for continued development with untapped potential and room for growth.

Round 7 Pick 247 D.J. Uiagalelei QB (Florida State)

D.J. Uiagalelei’s college career has showcased significant potential but has also revealed some inconsistencies.

His strong arm and valuable experience make him a compelling prospect for NFL teams. However, his mechanics and decision-making need serious improvement.

His size and athleticism will undoubtedly serve him well in the NFL, but to establish himself as a starter, he must enhance his accuracy and pocket presence.

Uiagalelei’s future hinges on his ability to refine his skills; if he can do that, he will transition from a developmental project to a solid backup or even a starting quarterback.

This mock draft was filled with amazing prospects the Cowboys will undoubtedly consider. The talent in the early rounds will make an impact early on, and the later-round picks could develop into full-time starters.