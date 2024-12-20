A Dallas Cowboys football blog

This Cowboys’ player may be running himself out of Dallas

By Richard Paolinelli

Rico Dowdle is on a roll in Dallas, especially in the month of December.

In the last three weeks, Dowdle has piled up 392 rushing yards. That’s nearly half of his season total of 880 yards rushing.

In the six games since Dak Prescott went down with a season-ending hamstring injury, Dowdle has 559 yards.

He had just 321 rushing yards in the previous eight games. Prescott’s injury forced Mike McCarthy to rediscover the running game.

Next year, when Prescott returns, and either McCarthy comes back or whoever his replacement will be, the Cowboys need to remember they can run the ball.

However, Dowdle’s success in 2024 could be his downfall in Dallas in 2025. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent after this season.

According to Stephen Jones’ recent remarks regarding the Cowboys’ current budget, the money to keep Dowdle in Dallas may not be there.

Stephen Jones doubles down on Cowboys all-in strategy

Yes, we’ve seen this movie before. No, it doesn’t get any better the more times you view it.

The Dallas Cowboys are about to let their starting running back walk out the front door because they can’t afford to pay him.

This time around, they don’t have an heir apparent waiting in the wings to take over the job.

Wash, Rinse, Repeat, Fail

After overpaying Ezekiel Elliott on his contract extension, Dallas discovered a new starting running back in Tony Pollard.

Taking the salary cap hit, Dallas sent Elliott packing. Pollard had his second-straight 1,000-yard season in 2023.

The Cowboys decided not to pay him a large contract like they did Elliott and Pollard took his talents to Tennessee.

1

Pollard is 18 yards shy of his third-straight 1,000-yard season.

Dowdle is about 100 yards behind Pollard this year, but most of that yardage has come recently as Dallas has turned to the running game.

Barring injury, Dowdle is likely going to crack 1,000 yards this year. Barring a change of heart in the front office, Dowdle will follow Elliott and Pollard out the door.

This is one of many reasons why this team seems to take two steps back for every step forward it takes.

So, what are the options going forward?

Does He Stay Or Does He Go?

Dowdle’s legs are fresh for a fourth-year running back. He has 273 total rushing attempts over his four seasons.

Dowdle has 50 receptions on 64 targets over that same time frame.

Has Rico Dowdle solved the Cowboys running back problem? 2

By comparison, in 2023 alone, Pollard had 252 carries and 39 catches on 53 targets for the Cowboys.

Dowdle has plenty of miles left on his legs. Dallas would have a well-known, reliable running back in the backfield.

But they are going to have to pay the man to keep him.

If they don’t, and if they don’t, they probably won’t be looking to spend money in free agency, they have to draft his replacement.

They haven’t been drafting running backs lately either. So, if Dowdle is out the door, one of those trends needs to change.

How To Solve The Problem

Dallas is looking at drafting somewhere between 10 and 18. This mock draft has Dallas picking 14th and taking Ashton Jeanty.

If the plan is to let Dowdle go, and if, by some miracle, Jeanty falls to Dallas, then the Cowboys need to take Jeanty.

This Cowboys' player may be running himself out of Dallas

This is the player who really should have won the Heisman last week.

If we get to April and Dallas passes on Jeanty…

Sorry, I had to step outside and get a primal scream out of my system. I may have woken people up in the next county.

Even if Jeanty goes before Dallas picks, which I fully expect will happen, the Cowboys need to find offensive playmakers.

A bell cow running back and another wide receiver need to be high priorities in April.

The draft linked to above suggests Maryland receiver Kaden Prather. That would be a good pick in my opinion.

Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka would also be a solid pick.

Whoever the picks are, no matter in what order they are made, picking Dowdle’s replacement and getting CeeDee Lamb some help, is the way to go.

And if Dallas drafts another tight end instead… they’ll probably hear me loud and clear down in Australia.

Staff Writer

Richard Paolinelli is a sports journalist and author. In addition to his work at InsideTheStar.com, he has a Substack -- Dispatches From A SciFi Scribe – where he discusses numerous topics, including sports in general. He started his newspaper career in 1991 with the Gallup (NM) Independent before going to the Modesto (CA) Bee, Gustine (CA) Press-Standard, and Turlock (CA) Journal -- where he won the 2001 Best Sports Story, in the annual California Newspaper Publishers Association’s Better Newspapers Contest. He then moved to the Merced (CA) Sun-Star, Tracy (CA) Press, Patch and finished his career in 2011 with the San Francisco (CA) Examiner. He has written two Non-Fiction sports books, 11 novels, and has over 30 published short stories.

Follow this author:

