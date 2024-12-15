Cowboys defense dominates in 30-14 win over Panthers

For nearly two years, 33 straight games, the Carolina Panthers were underdogs, but this afternoon they were finally favorites against the Dallas Cowboys.

As 2.5 point dogs, the Cowboys came into this game decimated by injuries, but a good showing by Mike Zimmer and the defense proved to be enough in a 30-14 win over Carolina.

For a team that only has three wins, the Panthers sure have not played like it, at least the last few weeks. They went toe to toe with the Eagles last week and should have won the game if they made a catch late in that one.

Today, the Panthers looked good the first two drives of the game, getting an opening stop, and were driving until Marist Liufau forced a fumble by Young. Great way to start the first game by filling in for Overshown.

Gross Game

This football game took place just as I thought it would, a gross low scoring sloppy game. Although the Panthers have been playing better, they still have plenty of flaws, and the Cowboys are playing with nothing but backups.

It was scoreless after the first quarter of play, and stayed that way until Cooper Rush found CeeDee Lamb for a 14 yard touchdown on a back shoulder.

The drive was filled with Lamb who had over 60 yards on the scoring drive alone.

The Cowboys defense with the lead is just different, even with injuries, after the touchdown, the defense was able to force another turnover on a Bryce Young inspection.

Dallas settled for three by Brandon Aubrey when a false start killed the drive, they are still finding a way to hurt themselves, and it is so annoying.

Right when everything was setting up for Dallas to go up 17-0, Cooper Rush fumbled the football on 3rd and goal, and then the next play the Panthers scored on an 80 yard pass on a blown coverage.

Typical Cowboys game for ya right here, you can’t continue to make this type of stuff up.

Man.. Dallas fumbles inside the Panthers 10 then this happens. Life changes…QUICKLY pic.twitter.com/s5xyjVrLaR — trey wingo (@wingoz) December 15, 2024

Defense Dominates

Credit to the Cowboys defense, on the first play of the second half, a strip sack by Osa Odighizuwa gave Dallas the ball inside the 30-yard line.

After a steady dose of Rico Dowdle, Cooper Rush found Jalen Tolbert in the back of the end zone after breaking free from his defender, a ball that was throw pretty poorly was made great by Tolbert hauling it in.

Let me ask this though.

If not for the defense somehow finding its way against a team with three wins, the Panthers would have run away with this game. Two drives started inside the 50, which helps.

Congrats to the Dallas Cowboys winning a pointless game that will move them from pick 12 in the draft to outside of the top 15, like what is point? I understand you can’t tank in this league, but the only people happy with this win are those who hate Dak Prescott.

This team is a long way from going anywhere, but here we are again, folks are going to be so happy for a win over a 3 win football team who has been playing well, but they showed the true colors today.

The defense dominated this game, and they are the reason they won the game. Cooper Rush tried to do enough to give it away again, but when you get four turnovers and the ball inside the 50 three times, that is a great way to win the football game.

Cowboys will have a better test next week against Baker and the Bucs at home, and we will see if they can beat a good team at home, a place they have struggled in 2024.