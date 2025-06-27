Bigger 2025 Cowboys concern: Offensive or Defensive line?

Two of the Dallas Cowboys’ biggest questions entering the 2025 season will come in the form of what type of production they are going to get from both sides of the ball.

If you have been following the offseason, two keys to success for this team is going to be the play they get from both the offensive line and defensive line.

Both of them have new names, mostly on the youngest side, but it poses the question, which one of these two units is going to be the bigger concern for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2025 season?

Check out my thoughts below. You may not agree with me, but that is okay. These are mine, just drop yours in the comments. No need to call me an idiot like some of our readers do.

Offensive Line

Dallas opened the offseason by signing Robert Jones and later selected Tyler Booker in the first round of the draft, indicating that improving the offensive line was a priority for the team.

The most likely outcome along the offensive line is a group featuring Tyler Guyton at left tackle, Booker at left guard, Cooper Beebe at center, Tyler Smith at right guard, and Terrence Steele at right tackle.

Dallas will need significant growth from both Guyton and Beebe next season to remain consistent along the offensive line. Booker’s quick transition in his rookie season in the NFL will also be crucial.

The problem is the holding penalties. If these young guys, the big one being Guyton, can’t get these under control, they might have an uphill battle.

Defensive Line

I will be honest with you, the way that the defensive line came together over the summer was not half bad.

Of course they still have to prove to all over us that they can stop the run! Mazi Smith has been an issue for two years, and if he does not take a third year leap, that might leave another huge issue in the middle of the line.

Dallas gave up 2,331 rushing yards (28th in the NFL), allowed 25 rushing touchdowns (worst in the league), and surrendered 4.8 yards per carry (tied for 29th).

They finished 31st in Expected Points Added (EPA) against the run, a damning stat that doesn’t simply measure yardage.

Now, Matt Eberflus takes over the defense with Micah Parsons, Dante Fowler returns, OSA and others. He did not work out as a head coach in Chicago, and, being a Cowboys fan from Illinois, all my close buddies who are Bears fans have told me that he is a good defensive coach, just a bad head coach.

If I had to pick a side of the ball I’m more concerned about if the Cowboys had a game tomorrow, it would probably be the offensive line simply because one side has Micah Parsons and the other does not.