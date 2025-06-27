We may see more of Micah Parsons as a standing free rusher in 2025

The Dallas Cowboys are undergoing a philosophical shift on defense under new coordinator Matt Eberflus, and one intriguing wrinkle could be how superstar EDGE Micah Parsons is deployed.

While Parsons has largely played off the edge in recent seasons, there is growing speculation that Eberflus might allow him more snaps as a standing free rusher; a role that would allow him to attack from multiple angles and create confusion for opposing offenses.

Two key reasons support this potential shift. Let’s break it down.

This Looks Familiar

Parsons was already dominant lining up off the edge, but when he was unleashed through the middle, particularly in the double A-gap blitz look, he was borderline unblockable.

Mike Zimmer used the formation sparingly during his brief time in Dallas, but when he did, it was devastating.

Lining up both A-gaps with threats and keeping the offense guessing which gap (or both) the pressure was coming from suited Parsons’ elite quickness, anticipation, and ability to beat offensive linemen one-on-one or split double teams.

In those sets, Parsons often stood in a two-point stance, disguising whether he’d rush or drop, and it forced quarterbacks to rush throws or make pre-snap protection adjustments that often backfired.

Eberflus, who prefers a multiple-front defense, has used similar tactics during his time in Indianapolis and Chicago, and could integrate those exotic pressure looks into his Dallas playbook.

Especially with a chess piece like Parsons at his disposal.

Unprecedented Depth

The other major reason for the potential shift in Parsons’ usage is the Cowboys’ improved depth at edge rusher.

In past seasons, injuries or inconsistency among the other pass rushers often forced the coaching staff to keep Parsons glued to the edge.

Now, the Cowboys have an impressive rotation that gives Eberflus more flexibility.

Veteran Dante Fowler Jr. returns as a reliable rotational pass rusher, while 2nd-year player Marshawn Kneeland brings high-motor physicality and upside.

Sam Williams showed flashes of dominance in limited action and is expected to take a leap in year four.

Add in intriguing prospects like Donovan Ezeiruaku and former first-rounder Payton Turner, who is looking to revive his career, and the Cowboys have a deep stable of edge defenders.

Micah Parsons is already one of the most disruptive defenders in the NFL, and with Matt Eberflus at the helm, his role could expand in creative and devastating ways.

The success of Parsons as a standing free rusher in double A-gap blitz packages, combined with the newfound edge depth, makes this adjustment not only possible but potentially transformative for the Cowboys defense in 2025.