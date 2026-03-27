Brian Schottenheimer Opened the Door for Offense in 2026 NFL Draft

Brain Schottenheimer spoke to a reporter at the University of Texas Pro Day and had some comments that told me the Cowboys will draft offense in the first round if players fall.

Dallas can talk defense all day long and fans can talk corner, edge, linebacker, or whatever other defensive position they think the Cowboys need.

However, when Brian Schottenheimer said, “you want to be prepared to do what we need to do on defense, but certainly we’re not going to pass on a great offensive player if they’re there at one of those spots.” It caught my attention.

With a statement like that, I want every Cowboy fan to stop thinking we are dead set on defense in the first round.

Two names come to mind if they are still on the board at 12, and I think this conversation gets serious fast if Carnell Tate or Jeremiyah Love are available.

Why Schottenheimer’s Quote Matters

What I really liked about the quote was it gives Dallas room to draft the board instead of drafting scared.

Fans can debate all day long whether the Cowboys did enough in free agency, but what if they did enough to avoid walking into the draft desperate in one spot?

He also made the comment about wanting to “draft natural and draft pure.”

I like this because we have seen the Cowboys, in the past, force picks to patch a hole instead of taking the best player.

So, with Schottenheimer leaving the door open for offense, I see flexibility.

I believe if Dallas really sticks with this mindset, then Carnell Tate and Jeremiyah Love both make a ton of sense for different reasons.

Carnell Tate Makes Sense if Dallas is Thinking Ahead

I feel like several of you would push back on a wide receiver at 12 because of CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.

That’s fair, but only to a point.

George Pickens is on the nonexclusive franchise tag right now, which means Dallas has him for 2026, unless something crazy happens. It does not automatically solve the long-term future of the position.

There is the possibility of working out a long-term deal, and until that happens, I think it is smart to at least think ahead.

Thinking ahead leads me to Carnell Tate.

Carnell Tate is not some reach pick or “maybe this guy develops” type of player. ESPN has him projected as a top-10 type talent, and several analysts have him at or near WR1 in this class.

If Tate falls, I’m not saying he will, but work with me here, Dallas would not just be drafting another receiver. They would be drafting a premium player at a premium position while also protecting themselves in case George Pickens’ situation sours.

I love that kind of thinking. I would rather this team plan a year early than a year late.

Jeremiyah Love Would Give Dallas Something it Still Needs

Now let’s talk about the more realistic player who could fall.

I think Jeremiyah Love fits because even though Javonte Williams is back, and the Cowboys have him as the clear number one of the depth chart, I don’t think this backfield should stop Dallas from taking a special talent.

Jeremiyah Love is the kind of player who changes conversations about an offense.

He had a huge season at Notre Dame, and ESPN’s draft rankings have him as the best player on the board. If you’re going to take a running back at 12, he better be good and this one is.

I don’t think Dallas should pass on a rare offensive talent just because people are uncomfortable with the position value.

Dallas Should Not Overthink It

I think we all know how I feel at this point.

If Carnell Tate is there at 12, it’s a no-brainer due to the talent and the long-term uncertainty of George Pickens.

If Jeremiyah Love is sitting at 12, the Cowboys would have a very clean argument because he is good enough to break the usual “don’t take a back that high rule.”

This is why that one quote from Brian Schottenheimer matters so much to me.

It tells me Dallas is at least willing to think bigger than just plugging the biggest need on the roster, and they might actually trust the board.

If this happens, Tate and Love are exactly the kind of names that could make Cowboys fans lose their minds, for whichever reason, and Schottenheimer just cracked open the door.

More on this topic: 2026 Draft Class