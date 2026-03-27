No, the Cowboys will not trade for Myles Garrett

Well, if you haven’t been on social media or looking around, the last few days, the Browns reworked the contract of Myles Garrett, and now everyone and their mother think that Cleveland will take calls for the best defensive player in the world.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Browns pushed back the due date for Garrett’s option bonuses. It was originally due on Wednesday, but it “has been pushed back to seven days before the regular season each year.”

And what was the first thing everyone tried to say: he is going to be traded to the Dallas Cowboys!

Well, like all other realist Dallas fans, I am here to crush the dreams, just like Jerry Jones has been doing to all of us for the last 30 years.

And let me tell you, I just turned 30 last week, so I did not even get to experience the fun that most of you reading this did in the late 90s.

No He Isn’t

Sorry to burst the bubble, but tell me again why the Browns would do that. He is the best defensive player in all of football and has been for the last five years.

Dallas traded Micah Parsons for two first-round picks and a good player, and if the Maxx Crosby deal would have went through the Ravens were about to give up two first round picks as well, what do you think the Browns would ask for Garrett, I mean sure, the Cowboys COULD do it, but it is not happening.

In this hypothetical trade for Garrett, the Cowboys go all in, sending George Pickens to Cleveland along with a first-round pick in 2027 (via Green Bay), a first-round pick in 2028, and a third-round pick in 2028.

Last year, Garrett requested a trade out of Cleveland but stayed after signing a massive four-year, $160 million extension.

The Browns would get their no. 1 wide out, while the Cowboys get the player that would replace Parsons and while getting Williams, Clark and Gary all on the defensive line.

Of course, I would get on the phone, but the Browns reworking Garrett’s contract does not mean they want to trade him.

If they really think that they have their quarterback of the future and everything else, why give up the guy who has at least kept your franchise watchable? If it was not for him, they would have burned that team to the ground already.

In the first season of his new deal, Garrett won NFL Defensive Player of the Year after setting an NFL single-season record with 23 sacks, so his trade value has never been higher.

I think the Dallas Cowboys are all but done making any more trades until after the 2026 season is over. They will use the draft to get some rookies. Hopefully, they will be ready to start day one with picks 12 and 20, and maybe bring back Clowney if he still is not signed.

Clowney led the team in sacks last year, and if they do not bring him back even for a one-year deal, this defense is going to have a new sack leader for the third year in a row, which stinks.

Let’s just sit back and let all of this stuff blow over and nobody will even remember that the Browns did this by the time the NFL draft gets here, but it is slow right now, and it was fun to talk about this topic for a day or two. That is what happens during the offseason.

A simple google search, and you will see 150 other posts just like this, it is the nature of the offseason.