Dallas Cowboys Top 30 Visits Reveal Some Draft Clues

I think when people start looking at the Dallas Cowboys top 30 visits and Dallas Day visits, they go to the big names.

I can’t say I’m not guilty of this either. The bigger prospects are always going to drive the conversations because they are the players fans want to see drafted by Dallas.

When I looked at the current list, which isn’t full yet, I scanned past the big-time players and went to the ones not many have heard of.

One thing I know about the Cowboys is this list shows you what type of player and position Dallas is looking at in the draft, and the lesser known players are showing how the Cowboys might be looking to add depth.

The Cowboys Look Serious About Defensive Versatility

The secondary is a major position the Cowboys are looking to add depth to and this list gives a hint as to the player archetype the staff likes.

Players on the list at cornerback are:

These options tell me the Cowboys aren’t only looking for secondary depth, but options. We have outside corners, slot corners, and some versatility. Depth that can fit specific jobs.

The new defensive staff isn’t just looking for starters, they are looking for depth and guys who can move around.

The Under-the-Radar Corners Tell a Story

I think Malik Muhammad is one of the easier names to connect to Dallas because the fit makes sense, but he’s not the only corner drawing attention and a visit.

Keionte Scott feels like the kind of player when you want more than just a basic outside corner. While Charles Demmings is the type of small school athlete the Cowboys like to look at when they feel there is value deeper in the draft.

Kamari Ramsey is a prospect I bet the Cowboys think they can move around the scheme from the safety position and do some of the dirty work around the line of scrimmage.

I feel like this coaching staff is taking a real look at the secondary and I love these players as depth piece that could turn into starters.

Dallas Is Still Hunting Pass-Rush Juice

The edge rushers coming in for a visit may not be flashy names, but they can speed up a quarterback’s processing time.

I don’t think Romello Height from Texas Tech and Nyjalik Kelly from UCF are guys most fans will start off with in an edge rusher convo, but both fit the mid to late round draft profiles the Cowboys are pretty good at hammering out.

Both of these prospects have athletic traits the Dallas coaching staff may feel are worth betting on.

We all know not every edge rusher comes in as a polished every-down player. Sometimes that polish is hiding under a rough exterior and these guys can give you some pass-rush early and let them grow from there.

This team should never stop looking for edge rush help. I don’t care who this team has on the roster. If there is speed, bend, length, or pass-rush upside on the board, keep digging into the player.

A Few Offensive Players Too

The Cowboys’ defense was the worst part of the team last season and the visits list shows a heavy emphasis on that side of the ball, but there are still a few offensive names sprinkled in.

Eli Stowers from Vanderbilt may be more than just a tight end. He is a converted quarterback with good size and hands. I think he could be used as a receiving tight end and be moved all around the offensive formation to get mismatches.

Then there are names like EJ Smith from Texas A&M and Ashtyn Hawkins from Baylor.

EJ Smith is a running back with deep ties to the Dallas Cowboys. His father is Emmitt Smith, and he may not have his dads overall talent, but this is a guy who can run and catch. His football IQ may be some of the best in the draft.

Ashtyn Hawkins is a small receiver standing at about 5’8” and he’s not very fast, but he could give some production from the slot once he gets used to the speed of the NFL.

These may not be splash players, but I like that Dallas is doing their homework on local prospects and prospects who can bring some different elements to the offense. That is what these visits are all about.

More on this topic: 2026 Draft Class