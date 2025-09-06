Inside The Star » Roster & Players » The Cowboys Must End the Mazi Smith Experiment

The Cowboys Must End the Mazi Smith Experiment

by Sep 6, 2025
1

Before the mayhem of the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 1 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles kicked off, one of the biggest pre-game stories was defensive tackle Mazi Smith being a healthy scratch.

The former Michigan Wolverine and first-round pick had struggled to show his value over his first two NFL seasons, and this preseason didn’t change that narrative.

As others made a name for themselves in the preseason, Smith struggled badly and admitted that fact to the press.

Now that the season is underway, and he is a healthy scratch, it’s time to end the experiment.

Interior D-Line Solved: Mazi Smith Has Lost His Spot, & Potential

The very second Jerry Jones sent Micah Parsons packing to Green Bay, Mazi Smith’s Cowboys career ended.

Kenny Clark, the player Dallas got in return from the Packers, immediately stepped into the role that Smith never could. Between him, Osa Odighizuwa, Solomon Thomas, and rookie Jay Toia, the interior defensive line had been fixed.

Smith’s chances to prove himself are all run out, so why keep him around?

Depth? Well, Dallas has solid depth there, especially with Perrion Winfrey. Hope for growth? I don’t buy that either; if they had Smith in their future plans, he’d be getting reps, not watching games in street clothes.

What it comes down to is money and pride. If the Cowboys cut Smith right now, it comes with a hefty cap penalty, and it would also be admitting a mistake.

The Mazi Mistake: Flubbed Pick Has Done Damage

The end of the Smith era, whenever it comes, will bring forth discussion about the grave mistake the front office made in drafting him. They do not want that kind of talk.

In 2019, two years after drafting fellow Wolverine Taco Charlton, the team came to grips with his struggles, made him a healthy scratch over the first two games, and then released him. We are still talking about him today.

We’ve arrived at that same point with Smith. In fact, he’s done more damage than Charlton ever did.

If the Smith pick had been a success, the Cowboys’ long-standing run defense problems would have been solved. Do you think they still make a trade for Clark if that happens? No chance.

The Cowboys front office, like they did with Charlton, needs to acknowledge the end of this road, part ways, and deal with the consequences of that. Stop wasting a roster spot on a failed experiment.

Topics

Mark Heaney

Mark Heaney

Mark Heaney is a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan and Junior Writer for Inside The Star. He has written for sites such as FanSided, Whole Nine Sports, and Downtown Sports Network as an NFL Draft analyst and Cowboys writer. He started covering college football and the NFL in 2018 and has scouted over 1,000 draft prospects since. Mark is currently studying at UNC Charlotte and has worked as an intern for the Charlotte 49ers football media team.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

You Might Also Like

Latest Reader Poll

Which quarterback (QB) will be the best in the NFL in 2025?

2 Cowboys defenders who deserved more playing time Thursday night - 2025 Defense, James Houston, Marist Liufau
Previous Story

2 Cowboys defenders who deserved more playing time Thursday night