The Cowboys Must End the Mazi Smith Experiment

Before the mayhem of the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 1 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles kicked off, one of the biggest pre-game stories was defensive tackle Mazi Smith being a healthy scratch.

The former Michigan Wolverine and first-round pick had struggled to show his value over his first two NFL seasons, and this preseason didn’t change that narrative.

As others made a name for themselves in the preseason, Smith struggled badly and admitted that fact to the press.

Now that the season is underway, and he is a healthy scratch, it’s time to end the experiment.

Interior D-Line Solved: Mazi Smith Has Lost His Spot, & Potential

The very second Jerry Jones sent Micah Parsons packing to Green Bay, Mazi Smith’s Cowboys career ended.

Kenny Clark, the player Dallas got in return from the Packers, immediately stepped into the role that Smith never could. Between him, Osa Odighizuwa, Solomon Thomas, and rookie Jay Toia, the interior defensive line had been fixed.

Smith’s chances to prove himself are all run out, so why keep him around?

Depth? Well, Dallas has solid depth there, especially with Perrion Winfrey. Hope for growth? I don’t buy that either; if they had Smith in their future plans, he’d be getting reps, not watching games in street clothes.

What it comes down to is money and pride. If the Cowboys cut Smith right now, it comes with a hefty cap penalty, and it would also be admitting a mistake.

The Mazi Mistake: Flubbed Pick Has Done Damage

The end of the Smith era, whenever it comes, will bring forth discussion about the grave mistake the front office made in drafting him. They do not want that kind of talk.

In 2019, two years after drafting fellow Wolverine Taco Charlton, the team came to grips with his struggles, made him a healthy scratch over the first two games, and then released him. We are still talking about him today.

We’ve arrived at that same point with Smith. In fact, he’s done more damage than Charlton ever did.

If the Smith pick had been a success, the Cowboys’ long-standing run defense problems would have been solved. Do you think they still make a trade for Clark if that happens? No chance.

The Cowboys front office, like they did with Charlton, needs to acknowledge the end of this road, part ways, and deal with the consequences of that. Stop wasting a roster spot on a failed experiment.