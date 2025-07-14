The Ultimate Cowboys 2025 Schedule Series: Weeks1-5

Part 1: Weeks 1-5 — A Statement Start
The 2025 NFL season is loaded with storylines for the Dallas Cowboys: a new era under head coach Brian Schottenheimer, a rebuilt defense led by Matt Eberflus, and a revitalized offense powered by Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and George Pickens.
With a brutal back half of the season looming, Dallas must start fast, and the schedule gives them a chance to do just that.
Here’s a full breakdown of Weeks 1-5, including score predictions and key player stat projections.
Week 1: @ Philadelphia Eagles (TNF, NBC)
Prediction: Eagles 27, Cowboys 23
The NFL wasted no time putting the NFC East rivals in the spotlight.
Playing in hostile territory against the defending Super Bowl champs is a huge challenge. Expect a solid fight, but Dallas comes up short in a close, physical opener.
Projected Stats
- Dak Prescott: 26/38. 278 yds, 2 TDs, 1 INT
- Javonte Williams: 14 carries, 61 yds
- CeeDee Lamb: 9 rec, 104 yds, 1 TD
- Micah Parsons: 2 sacks, 5 QB pressures
Record: 0-1
Week 2: vs New York Giants
Prediction: Cowboys 31, Giants 17
Home opener. Rivalry. Statement win. The Cowboys control the pace early and never look back, unleashing the full playbook. Rookie Jaydon Blue had a big day.
Projected Stats
- Dak Prescott: 21/29, 254 yds, 3 TD
- Jaydon Blue: 11 carries, 83 yards, 1 TD
- George Pickens: 6 rec, 91 yds, 1 TD
- DaRon Bland: 1 INT, 3 PBUs
Record: 1-1
Week 3: @ Chicago Bears
Prediction: Cowboys 26, Bears 20
This one’s trickier than it looks.
Chicago’s defense is improving, but Dallas’s firepower is too much. A late fourth-quarter drive led by Dak seals the game.
Projected Stats
- Dak Prescott: 24/36, 271 yds, 2 TDs
- Javonte Williams: 17 carries, 75 yds
- CeeDee Lamb: 8 rec, 95 yds
- Marist Liufau: 7 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 FR
Record: 2-1
Week 4: vs Green Bay Packers (SNF)
Prediction: Cowboys 34, Packers 24
Revenge game.
Dallas finally gets past the Green Bay Packers on a national stage. This is where George Pickens shows why he’s WR2.
Projected Stats
- Dak Prescott: 25/33, 318 yds, 3 TDs
- George Pickens: 7 rec, 122 yds, 2 TDs
- Miles Sanders: 10 carries, 52 yds
- Micah Parsons: 1.5 sacks, 1 FF
- Mazi Smith: 1 sack, 2 run stops
Record: 3-1
Week 5: @ New York Jets
Prediction: Cowboys 23, Jets 16
A gritty, defensive game that features a key red-zone stop in the 4th quarter.
Sam Williams and Donovan Ezeiruaku combine for a breakout pass rush performance.
Projected Stats
- Dak Prescott: 19/31, 212 yds, 1 TD
- Jaydon Blue: 12 carries, 64 yds
- George Pickens: 5 rec, 67 yds
- Donovan Ezeiruaku: 1 sack, 1 TFL
- Sam Williams: 1 sack, 1 FF
Record: 4-1
The Cowboys Came Out Swinging
The Cowboys emerge from a five-game stretch with a 4-1 record, a strong position as they head toward a tougher mid-season slate.
The offense looks versatile, the defense shows early signs of rebounding, and key newcomers like Pickens, Ezeiruaku, and Blue flash high upside.