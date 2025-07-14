Inside The Star » Game Coverage » The Ultimate Cowboys 2025 Schedule Series: Weeks1-5

The Ultimate Cowboys 2025 Schedule Series: Weeks1-5

by Jul 14, 2025
1

Part 1: Weeks 1-5 — A Statement Start

The 2025 NFL season is loaded with storylines for the Dallas Cowboys: a new era under head coach Brian Schottenheimer, a rebuilt defense led by Matt Eberflus, and a revitalized offense powered by Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and George Pickens.

With a brutal back half of the season looming, Dallas must start fast, and the schedule gives them a chance to do just that.

Here’s a full breakdown of Weeks 1-5, including score predictions and key player stat projections.

The Ultimate Cowboys 2025 Schedule Series: Weeks1-5

Week 1: @ Philadelphia Eagles (TNF, NBC)

Prediction: Eagles 27, Cowboys 23

The NFL wasted no time putting the NFC East rivals in the spotlight.

Playing in hostile territory against the defending Super Bowl champs is a huge challenge. Expect a solid fight, but Dallas comes up short in a close, physical opener.

Projected Stats

  • Dak Prescott: 26/38. 278 yds, 2 TDs, 1 INT
  • Javonte Williams: 14 carries, 61 yds
  • CeeDee Lamb: 9 rec, 104 yds, 1 TD
  • Micah Parsons: 2 sacks, 5 QB pressures

Record: 0-1

The Ultimate Cowboys 2025 Schedule Series: Weeks1-5

Week 2: vs New York Giants

Prediction: Cowboys 31, Giants 17

Home opener. Rivalry. Statement win. The Cowboys control the pace early and never look back, unleashing the full playbook. Rookie Jaydon Blue had a big day.

Projected Stats

  • Dak Prescott: 21/29, 254 yds, 3 TD
  • Jaydon Blue: 11 carries, 83 yards, 1 TD
  • George Pickens: 6 rec, 91 yds, 1 TD
  • DaRon Bland: 1 INT, 3 PBUs

Record: 1-1

Week 3: @ Chicago Bears

Prediction: Cowboys 26, Bears 20

This one’s trickier than it looks.

Chicago’s defense is improving, but Dallas’s firepower is too much. A late fourth-quarter drive led by Dak seals the game.

Projected Stats

  • Dak Prescott: 24/36, 271 yds, 2 TDs
  • Javonte Williams: 17 carries, 75 yds
  • CeeDee Lamb: 8 rec, 95 yds
  • Marist Liufau: 7 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 FR

Record: 2-1

Week 4: vs Green Bay Packers (SNF)

Prediction: Cowboys 34, Packers 24

Revenge game.

Dallas finally gets past the Green Bay Packers on a national stage. This is where George Pickens shows why he’s WR2.

Projected Stats

  • Dak Prescott: 25/33, 318 yds, 3 TDs
  • George Pickens: 7 rec, 122 yds, 2 TDs
  • Miles Sanders: 10 carries, 52 yds
  • Micah Parsons: 1.5 sacks, 1 FF
  • Mazi Smith: 1 sack, 2 run stops

Record: 3-1

Week 5: @ New York Jets

Prediction: Cowboys 23, Jets 16

A gritty, defensive game that features a key red-zone stop in the 4th quarter.

Sam Williams and Donovan Ezeiruaku combine for a breakout pass rush performance.

Projected Stats

  • Dak Prescott: 19/31, 212 yds, 1 TD
  • Jaydon Blue: 12 carries, 64 yds
  • George Pickens: 5 rec, 67 yds
  • Donovan Ezeiruaku: 1 sack, 1 TFL
  • Sam Williams: 1 sack, 1 FF

Record: 4-1

The Cowboys Came Out Swinging

The Cowboys emerge from a five-game stretch with a 4-1 record, a strong position as they head toward a tougher mid-season slate.

The offense looks versatile, the defense shows early signs of rebounding, and key newcomers like Pickens, Ezeiruaku, and Blue flash high upside.

Topics

Cody Warren

Cody Warren

Cody Warren is an American sports writer for InsideTheStar.com, a prominent website focusing on the Dallas Cowboys. In addition to his writing duties, Cody is also a devoted husband, father, and Law Enforcement Officer with close to two decades of experience in various assignments. Beginning his writing journey at InsideTheStar.com as a Junior Writer, Cody has pursued his passion for sports journalism and is now able to cover his beloved team, America's Team, the Dallas Cowboys.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

You Might Also Like

Latest Reader Poll

Which quarterback (QB) will be the best in the NFL in 2025?

Will Dak Prescott become highest paid player in NFL history? 2
Previous Story

This quarterback isn’t on this list of players on the hot seat in 2025