The Ultimate Cowboys 2025 Schedule Series: Weeks1-5

Part 1: Weeks 1-5 — A Statement Start

The 2025 NFL season is loaded with storylines for the Dallas Cowboys: a new era under head coach Brian Schottenheimer, a rebuilt defense led by Matt Eberflus, and a revitalized offense powered by Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and George Pickens.

With a brutal back half of the season looming, Dallas must start fast, and the schedule gives them a chance to do just that.

Here’s a full breakdown of Weeks 1-5, including score predictions and key player stat projections.

Week 1: @ Philadelphia Eagles (TNF, NBC)

Prediction: Eagles 27, Cowboys 23

The NFL wasted no time putting the NFC East rivals in the spotlight.

Playing in hostile territory against the defending Super Bowl champs is a huge challenge. Expect a solid fight, but Dallas comes up short in a close, physical opener.

Projected Stats

Dak Prescott : 26/38. 278 yds, 2 TDs, 1 INT

: 26/38. 278 yds, 2 TDs, 1 INT Javonte Williams : 14 carries, 61 yds

: 14 carries, 61 yds CeeDee Lamb : 9 rec, 104 yds, 1 TD

: 9 rec, 104 yds, 1 TD Micah Parsons: 2 sacks, 5 QB pressures

Record: 0-1

Week 2: vs New York Giants

Prediction: Cowboys 31, Giants 17

Home opener. Rivalry. Statement win. The Cowboys control the pace early and never look back, unleashing the full playbook. Rookie Jaydon Blue had a big day.

Projected Stats

Dak Prescott : 21/29, 254 yds, 3 TD

: 21/29, 254 yds, 3 TD Jaydon Blue : 11 carries, 83 yards, 1 TD

: 11 carries, 83 yards, 1 TD George Pickens : 6 rec, 91 yds, 1 TD

: 6 rec, 91 yds, 1 TD DaRon Bland: 1 INT, 3 PBUs

Record: 1-1

Week 3: @ Chicago Bears

Prediction: Cowboys 26, Bears 20

This one’s trickier than it looks.

Chicago’s defense is improving, but Dallas’s firepower is too much. A late fourth-quarter drive led by Dak seals the game.

Projected Stats

Dak Prescott : 24/36, 271 yds, 2 TDs

: 24/36, 271 yds, 2 TDs Javonte Williams : 17 carries, 75 yds

: 17 carries, 75 yds CeeDee Lamb : 8 rec, 95 yds

: 8 rec, 95 yds Marist Liufau: 7 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 FR

Record: 2-1

Week 4: vs Green Bay Packers (SNF)

Prediction: Cowboys 34, Packers 24

Revenge game.

Dallas finally gets past the Green Bay Packers on a national stage. This is where George Pickens shows why he’s WR2.

Projected Stats

Dak Prescott : 25/33, 318 yds, 3 TDs

: 25/33, 318 yds, 3 TDs George Pickens : 7 rec, 122 yds, 2 TDs

: 7 rec, 122 yds, 2 TDs Miles Sanders : 10 carries, 52 yds

: 10 carries, 52 yds Micah Parsons : 1.5 sacks, 1 FF

: 1.5 sacks, 1 FF Mazi Smith: 1 sack, 2 run stops

Record: 3-1

Week 5: @ New York Jets

Prediction: Cowboys 23, Jets 16

A gritty, defensive game that features a key red-zone stop in the 4th quarter.

Sam Williams and Donovan Ezeiruaku combine for a breakout pass rush performance.

Projected Stats

Dak Prescott : 19/31, 212 yds, 1 TD

: 19/31, 212 yds, 1 TD Jaydon Blue : 12 carries, 64 yds

: 12 carries, 64 yds George Pickens : 5 rec, 67 yds

: 5 rec, 67 yds Donovan Ezeiruaku : 1 sack, 1 TFL

: 1 sack, 1 TFL Sam Williams: 1 sack, 1 FF

Record: 4-1

The Cowboys Came Out Swinging

The Cowboys emerge from a five-game stretch with a 4-1 record, a strong position as they head toward a tougher mid-season slate.

The offense looks versatile, the defense shows early signs of rebounding, and key newcomers like Pickens, Ezeiruaku, and Blue flash high upside.