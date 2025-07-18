CeeDee Lamb is set up perfectly to win Offensive Player of the Year

We all understand how much of a let down the 2024 season was. Yet, some people have mixed feelings about how this season will go for the Dallas Cowboys.

I am one that is 50/50, I just can’t make up my mind. Of course I will root for this team week in and week out, I just have a hard time figuring out how they will fair in 2025 season.

One thing I will tell you though, CeeDee Lamb has the perfect chance to reel in the Offensive Player of the Year in 2025.

Help On The Way

Lamb finished with 101 receptions for 1,194 yards with six touchdowns with a pair of backup quarterbacks a season ago.

He did that without a legit No. 2 wide out to take away the defense’s attention. As if that wasn’t enough, he also had a slow start following a lengthy offseason holdout.

With Prescott back, a long-term deal secured, and the arrival of George Pickens as their WR2, Lamb is expected to have an even better campaign in 2025.

The funny thing is, he ranked NINTH to win the award.

Lamb is currently ninth in the NFL with +2000 odds according to ESPN Bet.

He’s tied with San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey but comes in behind Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua.

No chance he should have the same odds as Nico Collins.

Maybe Pickens being on the other side is hurting those odds, but to me it should be the other way around.

Full Offseason

https://twitter.com/Marcus_Mosher/status/1945494035046490421

Unlike last year, Lamb will be in the building the entire summer and that is good news.

He got his money and now this season with everyone back in the fold can just continue to get work in.

Lamb has amassed 496 receptions, the second-highest total for any player over the last five seasons, trailing only Michael Thomas (510).

Additionally, no other receiver in Dallas Cowboys history has recorded at least 10 receptions in 12 games in a single season.

If Dak Prescott stays up right and Pickens keeps his head in the game, this offense regardless of how bad the running game might be could be something special.

The head coach is where I am struggling to get on board, I wish he wasn’t calling the plays, but that is another day.

Lamb has not been set up more perfectly to win an award with a LOT of great offensive players.