Who will help Micah Parsons out in the sack column this season?

The Dallas Cowboys start training camp on Monday, and as you start to ponder different things, something really had me thinking.

Outside of Micah Parsons, the Cowboys have a few guys that should produce in the sack columns, but who is going to be the next guy in line to help Parsons out in that department?

The first guy that jumps off the screen is clearly Dante Fowler. Fowler, 30, had just a combined 17.5 sacks in the previous four seasons, two with the Atlanta Falcons and two with the Dallas before joining the Commanders.

DeMarcus Lawerence left to head to the Seattle Seahawks, so Fowler now becomes the team’s second-best pass rusher behind Micah Parsons.

This defense will need him under a new defensive coordinator again.

Matt Eberflus has a lot to prove this year after he was fired as head coach of the Chicago Bears. Fortunately for Dallas, he is much better suited as a defensive coordinator than he is as a head coach.

Dante Fowler contract breakdown

1 year, $6m, $8 million max



Bonus: $3m

2025: $2m (guaranteed)

$1m per/game roster bonus



Incentive: $2m for 11 sacks — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) March 19, 2025

The Others

Parsons will do what he does, but they will need Fowler to at least help out in that area of the game.

The others are going to be needed also, though.

Sam Williams, the second-round pick in 2022, returns from a torn ACL that cost him the entire 2024 campaign. Marshawn Kneeland was the team’s second-round selection last year, but has not shown his full potential yet.

Kneeland had a career-high 57 tackles this past season at WMU along with 7.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. In four seasons, he had 28.0 tackles for loss and 13 sacks. He also blocked a kick as a redshirt sophomore.

When he was on the field last year, he was okay.

He didn’t exactly make a huge impact. He didn’t record a sack, but had two tackles for loss. His 13 quarterback pressures was tied for sixth on the team.

How well is Williams going to perform off that injury?

I don’t expect much out of Donovan Ezeiruaku. Heck, I am even seeing that he may hold out in camp. He isn’t good enough to do all that.

Payton Turner is on my list to be cut when they start trimming down to the final 53 players, so I won’t touch him.

Other than that, it will be up to the guys above, but I think Fowler should at least get to the 10 sack mark and if Parsons can top out with 15-17, that shouldn’t be a bad one-two punch.