Cowboys are gambling with their OL this year » Inside The Star

I feel like all the attention has been about the defensive side of the ball and how bad it is, and them not adding a linebacker or enough players, but what about the other side of the ball?

The offense to me is pretty good, way above average and close to an elite level, depending on the George Pickens deal, but the one little issue is the consistency of the offensive line and can they figure it out?

Well, it seems they are going to be gambling on at least one player, who I though had a chance to be cut and free up some cap, but instead they reworked the contract of Terence Steele.

They have negotiated a new deal for the starting right tackle. He will receive $22 million in guaranteed money on his new deal with a $33 million base value, which can go up to $36 million.

This creates $13 million in cap space for the Cowboys.

Early Projected Starting OL

So with Steele for sure coming back this year, I wanted to look at the possible starting offensive line and what they plan on doing with Tyler Smith.

Offensive coordinator Klayton Adams sounds like he wants to keep him at his All-Pro position, left guard, and not try and move him to tackle, which they tried for a few games to end the 2025 regular season.

I 100% agree with keeping him at guard. Smith has established himself as a star at guard, a Pro Bowler for the last three years and a second-team All-Pro in 2023.

Dallas last week signed offensive lineman Matt Hennessy. He will be a depth guy.

Here is my guess, if they keep Smith at left tackle, it will probably be him, T.J. Bass at left guard, Cooper Beebe at center, Tyler Booker at right guard and Steele with the restructuring of his contract at right tackle.

As you can see if they do that, it keeps the headache, Tyler Guyton, out of the lineup. Guyton is a raw talent that just can’t stop with the flags and that is the main issue.

Either way, these are the guys that are going to see the field, no matter where Klayton Adams or Schotty put them.

They also have Nate Thomas, who is a swing tackle and can play either side if they need him, but regardless of who starts, they need to find consistency.

They are a really good run blocking group, but the pass protection was not good a year ago, and if they don’t sure that up, Dak Prescott is going to be in the same situation he was a year ago.

They have the guys outside with CeeDee Lamb and Pickens to make up for that, but you can expect them to get open in five seconds every single time you call a pass play.

I think they are still taking a gamble on Steele. He had one good year and got his money and now has been really bad the last couple of years.

They have two first round picks, but they both need to be used on defense, and if they don’t like anyone on the board, trade the 20th and get two picks some day two picks. They only have one as of now in the third round when they traded Osa to the 49ers last week.

As i noted the offensive side of the ball is in pretty good shape, but the key is the offensive line and can they stay out of their own way, we will see how things shape out, but I hope they can find some good play in 2026.