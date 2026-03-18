Cowboys are gambling with their OL this year » Inside The Star

I feel like all the attention has been about the defensive side of the ball and how bad it is, and them not adding a linebacker or enough players, but what about the other side of the ball?
The offense to me is pretty good, way above average and close to an elite level, depending on the George Pickens deal, but the one little issue is the consistency of the offensive line and can they figure it out?
Well, it seems they are going to be gambling on at least one player, who I though had a chance to be cut and free up some cap, but instead they reworked the contract of Terence Steele.
They have negotiated a new deal for the starting right tackle. He will receive $22 million in guaranteed money on his new deal with a $33 million base value, which can go up to $36 million.
This creates $13 million in cap space for the Cowboys.
Early Projected Starting OL
So with Steele for sure coming back this year, I wanted to look at the possible starting offensive line and what they plan on doing with Tyler Smith.
Offensive coordinator Klayton Adams sounds like he wants to keep him at his All-Pro position, left guard, and not try and move him to tackle, which they tried for a few games to end the 2025 regular season.
I 100% agree with keeping him at guard. Smith has established himself as a star at guard, a Pro Bowler for the last three years and a second-team All-Pro in 2023.
Dallas last week signed offensive lineman Matt Hennessy. He will be a depth guy.
Here is my guess, if they keep Smith at left tackle, it will probably be him, T.J. Bass at left guard, Cooper Beebe at center, Tyler Booker at right guard and Steele with the restructuring of his contract at right tackle.
As you can see if they do that, it keeps the headache, Tyler Guyton, out of the lineup. Guyton is a raw talent that just can’t stop with the flags and that is the main issue.
Either way, these are the guys that are going to see the field, no matter where Klayton Adams or Schotty put them.
They also have Nate Thomas, who is a swing tackle and can play either side if they need him, but regardless of who starts, they need to find consistency.
Adams on @1053thefan: “I don’t know exactly what the answer is for the future. (But) I know this, when we have those three inside guys (Smith, Cooper Beebe, Tyler Booker)
They are a really good run blocking group, but the pass protection was not good a year ago, and if they don’t sure that up, Dak Prescott is going to be in the same situation he was a year ago.
They have the guys outside with CeeDee Lamb and Pickens to make up for that, but you can expect them to get open in five seconds every single time you call a pass play.
I think they are still taking a gamble on Steele. He had one good year and got his money and now has been really bad the last couple of years.
They have two first round picks, but they both need to be used on defense, and if they don’t like anyone on the board, trade the 20th and get two picks some day two picks. They only have one as of now in the third round when they traded Osa to the 49ers last week.
As i noted the offensive side of the ball is in pretty good shape, but the key is the offensive line and can they stay out of their own way, we will see how things shape out, but I hope they can find some good play in 2026.
Was this helpful?
Thanks for your feedback!
There is a Notre Dame OT I think named Ahmed Wagner who is 6-5 around the 300 lb mark who looked awfully good at the East West Schreiner’s football classic work outs. He demonstrated some real fine hand and foot techniques that wowed some of the scouts on hand. You never hear about him so he may be found in the later rounds. Something for the Cowboys to consider to replace Steele or Guyton.
Agree, like him also, he will probably be available later. Sometimes I think the fans here are more capable than the teams’ scouts/evaluators.
Guyton was raw from the very beginning. He started only 14 games in school, mainly at RIGHT TACKLE. Some draft evaluators at the time called him a “project”. So, they drafted a possible “project” in the FIRST ROUND. Not very smart.
I think the Cowboy “brain trust” got a little panicked as there was a big run on OTs in that first round and they may have been forced into this pick. Obviously, it hasn’t work out well, especially for his draft position.
Wondering how well this brain trust will perform in this upcoming draft, where those two first round picks will be crucial. Unfortunately. my confidence in this team’s ability to get better is dwindling simply b/c of the past 30 years of very sub-par playoff results. Even the regular season results, which are touted ad nauseum, are somewhat misleading b/c of the inferior opposition (until very recently) in that weak division (mocked as the “NFC Least”) much of the time.
The once winning, proud Dallas Cowboys franchise’s legacy is taking a big hit and it’s tough to watch. IMO, front office player personnel mismanagement and player commitment are the main drivers.
In the case of the players; money, branding, podcast, and endorsements are at the forefront for them now. When they get long term, guaranteed, no trade, contracts, the incentive to produce are diminished. Some make “business decisions” even during the game, i.e., become “spectators”. Too much
In the case of the FO player personnel (which relates DIRECTLY to the PLAY ON THE FIELD), they have a so called “draft guru” namely Vice President of Player Personnel Will McClay who HAS NOT PRODUCED, as attested to by just FOUR PLAYOFF WINS during his 24 YEAR TENURE. Results like that usually get people fired. Mr Jones, WAKE UP!
BTW, all WILD CARD first round wins. Again, Mr Jones, get with the program. The writing is on the wall already. He like fires coaches but maybe the problem is upstairs. And maybe hire a GM while you’re at it.
Vam, I will push back on the fact that he likes to fires coaches, if he did, Jason Garrett wouldn’t have been held onto for so long after all those 8-8 seasons, and Mike McCarthy was held onto one season to long.