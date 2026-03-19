UCF Defenders the Cowboys Could Take a Look at in the 2026 NFL Draft » Inside The Star

The next school we will look at is UCF. As we have seen in the last two articles, the new Dallas defensive staff has several connections with these programs and players.

UCF or the University of Central is no different. A new defensive staffer, Demeitre Brim, was a defensive analyst with this program last season and the Knights have some firepower coming out of the program this draft cycle.

The details Demeitre Brim can bring to the scouting report will be undeniable and should help build a great picture of who these players really are.

One of the prospects may even get looks around the Cowboys pick at 92 depending on how the draft board falls. Taking a player that high from a school that is not known as an NFL pipeline will take more knowledge of the prospect’s game.

Lucky for us Cowboys fans, the Cowboys have just the man for the job.

Malachi Lawrence Could Add Pass Rush Juice

UCF edge rusher Malachi Lawrence brings one of the most athletic profiles from the 2026 NFL Combine.

He tested in the 98th percentile in the forty at 4.51, 98th percentile in the vertical with a 40-inch vert, and the 99th percentile in the broad jump with 10’10”.

I love the length and athleticism of Malachi Lawrence. He is 6’4” and 253 pounds so to have that type of explosiveness at that size is definitely something the Cowboys can work with on defense.

What I think stands out the most about Malachi Lawrence is his first step. He fires off the ball so fast he hasn’t met a tackle he hasn’t threatened. Along with the burst is the bend needed to slip by offensive linemen.

Edge rushers with this type of length and quickness become weapons early in their NFL careers with the right type of coaching and I think Dallas has that now on the defensive side of the ball.

For Dallas, a team in need of an edge rusher, a player like Malachi Lawrence makes too much sense to overlook, and the connection to the new staff only increases the likelihood of the Cowboys taking a long, hard look.

Nyjalik Kelly A Purely Developmental Bottom of the Roster Player

The edge rusher on the opposite side of Malachi Lawrence at UCF was Nyjalik Kelly.

This player has NFL caliber size, but lacks most of the other traits needed to succeed at this point of his career.

He is 6’5” and 256 pounds, but his athleticism seems to be lacking. Kelly ran a 4.88 forty, had a 37” vertical, and a 9’7” broad jump. These aren’t terrible numbers, but I think most front offices would like to see more from him.

I think a player like Nyjalik Kelly could develop into a useful asset for the Cowboys defense, especially if Coach Brim has seen a good work ethic with Kelly.

This could be an undrafted free agent addition that is added to the practice squad to see if the development is there for him to contribute.

The time he may need to refine his pass-rush technique could be found on the Cowboys, and his raw athletic ability and size give him some intriguing tools to work with.

Why the UCF Connection Matters

Programs like UCF have sent some good players to the NFL who have developed into players who have contributed regularly, and these two prospects might be no different.

The direct experience with Malachi Lawrence and Nyjalik Kelly could help them receive extra attention from the Cowboys coaching staff.

If the Cowboys go looking to add a pass rusher on Day two or three, don’t be shocked if these players come up. I know I wouldn’t.

Sometimes the best value comes from players your coaches know and these two should be known well by Demeitre Brim.

More on this topic: 2026 Draft Class