Dak declares self ‘full go’ from hamstring injury

Finally, something that is a bit newsworthy to run down here on the site.

Dak Prescott played only eight games in 2024 due to a hamstring injury. Dallas’ quarterback managed to take part in spring practices, however, and he has continued to make progress in his recovery.

When speaking to the media on Tuesday, Prescott said (via ESPN’s Todd Archer) he is now fully healthy.

A final check-up with team doctors is scheduled between now and the start of training camp. Provided that goes as planned, the three-time Pro Bowler will be a full participant in padded practices.

During OTAs, the Cowboys took it easy with Prescott. He participated all drills and did most of the work in last month’s minicamp.

This update is not really huge news, but we needed to hear it from his mouth as to if he was going to be able to have any limitations when spring training starts in less than a month.

Dak Prescott declared that he's healthy and ready to roll for training camp. But his comments gave @1053SS, @rjchoppy & @BobbyBeltTX some pause… Hear what Prescott said about his chemistry with George Pickens and what the guys think of the Cowboys extending with Oxnard.⤵️ pic.twitter.com/cYV7yvxBlU — 105.3 The FAN (@1053thefan) July 9, 2025

Now Or Never

Now is the time, buddy. Set to carry a league-leading cap charge of over $50MM in 2025, expectations will be high once again for the 31-year-old this campaign.

Prescott has four years remaining on the record-breaking extension he inked just before the start of last season.

With the front office trading for George Pickens, this offense outside of a running back has what it needs to do what they need to do.

When you have two studs to throw the ball to, no reason why both guys should not have over 1,000 yards.

Having two 1,000-yard receivers for the first time since Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup did it six years ago would be quite the return for Dallas.

For ESPN’s Mike Clay, in his 2025 projections, the Cowboys will have something they haven’t had since 2019 – two 1,000-yard receivers.

Clay projects Lamb to 1,436 yards and eight touchdowns from 117 receptions, and Pickens to have 1,023 yards and seven touchdowns from 72 receptions.

CeeDee will likely see far fewer double teams because George is on the other side, ready to cause havoc.

If Dak stays on the field, this as good as of a pair that he has had maybe ever. I still worry about the running backs, but if you have to worry about both of these guys on the outside, they should be able to make it work.

Let’s see how training camp goes, but Dak saying that he is 100% ready to go should be some good news for us fans, like him or not.