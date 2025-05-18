Cowboys 2025 schedule poses unique and significant challenges

The Dallas Cowboys enter the 2025 NFL season under new HC Brian Schottenheimer, facing a schedule that presents unique challenges and potential pitfalls.

From an unprecedented number of Thursday games to a daunting late-season stretch against top-tier opponents, the path to a successful season is full of obstacles.

Fans and analysts like me were quick to point out these disadvantages in the Cowboys’ schedule that only ever seem to affect America’s Team on an annual basis.

Red-Eye Mornings

In a league first, the Cowboys are slated to play four Thursday games in a single season, a scheduling anomaly that raises concerns about player recovery and performance.

Luckily, only two of those Thursday games are in primetime, the only exceptions being a Thanksgiving Day showdown at 3:30PM with Kansas City and a late-season noon game on Christmas Day at the Washington Commanders.

In all, the Cowboys will play six primetime games, causing red-eye mornings for some of us fans.

Player safety aside, what about fan safety?

I work in a manufacturing setting where my shift starts at 5am. Do you know what these night games do to me the next day?

There isn’t enough coffee or energy drinks to get me coherently through the day. I can’t be the only fan to have this complaint.

Here are the six games that will make red-eye mornings for fans:

Week 1 (9/4) at Philadelphia Eagles

The Cowboys get to show their chops under new HC Brian Schottenheimer right off the bat.

Dallas aims to spoil the Eagles’ Super Bowl banner-hanging ceremony in front of a national audience.

Week 4 (9/28) vs Green Bay Packers

In this Sunday Night Football showdown, the Cowboys look to exact revenge on Jordan Love and the Packers.

Cowboys fans still are sour at the 2023 playoff loss at home.

Week 9 (11/3) vs Arizona Cardinals

In their first of consecutive Monday Night Football appearances, Dallas hosts Kyler Murray and the Cardinals.

Dallas has not fared well against Arizona in recent years, and they look to change that narrative.

Week 11 (11/17) at Las Vegas Raiders

The Cowboys return from a bye week with another Monday Night Football appearance, this time lining up across from a player Cowboys Nation coveted in the draft: RB Ashton Jeanty.

Dallas’ revamped defense will aim to slow Jeanty and the Raiders in Vegas.

Week 14 (12/4) at Detroit Lions

December dates with the Lions seem to be happening every year, and they are always hard-fought battles.

Detroit came into Dallas last season and pummeled the Cowboys. Schottenheimer’s bunch will want to return the favor.

Week 15 (12/14) vs Minnesota Vikings

The Cowboys finish their primetime schedule in Week 15, hosting the Vikings in Arlington.

It will be a chance to finish strong and make a run into the postseason.

The Gauntlet

Adding to the Cowboys’ challenges is a six-game stretch against teams that each secured at least 11 wins in the 2024 season.

Weeks 12-17 will be brutal, and will define how the Cowboys’ season ends.

Here is the torrid stretch accompanied by the opponents’ record in 2024:

Week 12: vs Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)

Week 13: vs Kansas City Chiefs (15-2)

Week 14: at Detroit Lions (15-2)

Week 15: vs Minnesota Vikings (14-3)

Week 16: vs Los Angeles Chargers (11-6)

Week 17: at Washington Commanders (12-5)

These opponents combined for 81 wins in 2024 at a nearly 80% win rate. More research will need to be done, but I challenge anyone to find a tougher stretch of games.

The 2025 season presents the Dallas Cowboys with a series of unprecedented challenges, from a historic number of Thursday games to a demanding slate of opponents.

Success will require strategic planning, effective player rotation, and resilience in the face of adversity.

As the team embarks on this arduous journey, the ability to adapt and persevere will be key determinants of their season’s outcome.