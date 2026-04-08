Don’t sleep on these players before the NFL Draft

The NFL draft is just about two weeks away, and as you can see, our site is mainly filled with draft content as of late.

As you should know by now, the Dallas Cowboys have two first round picks and if you look at all the different mock drafts that are out there, outside the top handful of picks, nobody truly has any idea where a lot of these players will land.

Nonetheless, something that is a bit easier to predict is the guys who are being slept on, and have either a late round draft grade on them or even some that are projected to go undrafted.

That is the point of this post, believe it or not, a lot of my extra time goes into this site and giving my honest thoughts about how this football team can improve. You can agree to disagree.

I am currently the longest tenured writer for our site, and this will be my 4th year covering the draft for them.

So with that said, the Dallas Cowboys currently have three 5th round picks and one 7th round pick.

A few of the guys on this list are players not only would I like the Cowboys to take a chance on, but any team could give these guys a shot with a late round pick or even sign them if they go undrafted and have a chance to make the roster could end up with a starter within the next few years.

Seth McGowan

The running back from Kentucky is a guy that is projected to go between the 5th and 7th round.

Seth McGowan impressed at the NFL Combine by jumping the biggest vertical (42.5 inches) and broad jump (10-foot-11) among participating ball carriers.

He’s a decisive runner who rushed for 12 touchdowns in 2025. Off-field questions are present after being dismissed from Oklahoma. Fits perfectly for Jerry Jones and the Cowboys, huh?

Yet, the Cowboys’ current running back room is dependent on Javonte Williams staying healthy and unproven guys like Malik Davis and Jaydon Blue.

Taking a chance on a guy who ran for nearly 800 yards and scored 12 times last year isn’t a bad thing that late in the draft.

Bryce Boettcher

One of the biggest needs for the Dallas Cowboys is at linebacker. They are hurting badly at that position, and one guy that I would keep an eye on if he can slip to the 5th round is Bryce Boettcher.

He currently projects as a mid-Day 3 selection, so he may not make it to the 5th, but if he does, this is a guy the Cowboys should not even think twice about drafting.

In 2025, Boettcher had 136 total tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles and one interception. He also has a great Pro Football Focus coverage grade of 78.2 on 342 coverage snaps.

He could be a starter for the Cowboys by the end of the year.

Jameson Geers

Last season, Dallas recorded 18 rushing touchdowns and 31 passing touchdowns. Their offense achieved a 56.9% red zone touchdown rate, which ranked 18th in the league.

Teams like the Tennessee Titans, Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers all ranked above them in touchdown rate. That can’t happen if this team wants to win a Super Bowl.

A guy like Jameson Geers, could have a role with the Cowboys or any team for that matter.

He was a teammate at Minnesota with current Cowboys tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford a few years ago, and Dallas picked up Brev as an UDFA. The same could happen here.

Spann-Ford has a special role for Dallas, and it is his ability to run block at a very high level, and has gotten his looks because he has stuck with it.

In both 2024 & 2025, Geers scored four touchdowns for the Golden Gophers. You may look at that and think he only scored four touchdowns, big deal. Well, the most touchdowns in a single season by a Minnesota tight end is Maxx Williams in 2014 with 8.

So four back-to-back years shows his consistency at the position.

Take a look at the video above, it showcases his ability to make tough catches in traffic, and guess what, they both ended in the end zone for a touchdown.

Dallas needs just another body they can trust when they get down into the money zone, and if they don’t address it early in the draft, take a chance here.

We may look back at this post and all three of these players might end up somewhere else, but all of them are not on the radar of a lot of teams, if any at all, and could be worth a late-round pick or even grab them if they go undrafted.

More on this topic: 2026 Draft Class