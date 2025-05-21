Inside The Star » Cowboys News » Games & Schedules » Cowboys can’t get caught looking past the Chicago Bears
Cowboys can’t get caught looking past the Chicago Bears

In the third week of the season, the Dallas Cowboys will be heading north to play the Bears. At least it will be a lot warmer than the last three times the Cowboys have played in Chicago.

All three of those games were played in December and Dallas lost two of those three contests.

The last time the Cowboys played in Chicago in the fall was also a Week 3 game, in 2007, and ended with a 34-10 Dallas win.

The 2025 Bears are in no way being considered a threat to make the playoffs, much less contend for the NFC North title.

Still, no matter how the first two games of the season play out, the Cowboys cannot afford to look past Chicago with Green Bay next on the schedule. That would likely lead to a loss.

With a tough closing schedule lurking, letting expected wins slip away early in the year would be too costly for the Cowboys’ own playoff hopes.

Ace Up Their Sleeve

One advantage the Cowboys will have coming into this game is their defensive coordinator, Matt Eberflus.

From the beginning of the 2022 season and through the first 12 games of the 2024 season, Eberflus was the Bears’ head coach. Prior to that, he was the defensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts.

If anyone knows the Bears better outside their organization, it should be Eberflus.

Caleb Williams will have his fourth offensive coordinator in just his second season. Declan Doyle has been an offensive assistant and tight ends coach for six years.

Eberflus should be able to take full advantage of the lack of experience.

The Bears will also be coming off of playing division rivals Minnesota and Detroit.

They should be softened up a little by the time Dallas comes into town.

Dak Prescott will come into the game with a career 2-1 mark against Chicago. He is a combined 67-of-100 passing for 832 yards with four touchdowns and one interception.

A solid game from Prescott should lead to a Cowboys’ victory.

By The Numbers

Dallas is 35-25 in Week 3 games all-time and 18-14 when those games are on the road. Unfortunately, they have lost their last two Week 3 contests, at home against Baltimore last year and at Arizona two years ago.

The good news is that the Cowboys are 3-0 against the Bears when they meet in the third week of the season.

Dallas beat Chicago at home in 1979 and again in 2016. Prescott was 19-of-24 for 248 yards and a touchdown in that 2016 victory.

The Cowboys beat the Bears in Chicago in 2007.

Overall, Dallas is 16-12 against the Bears all-time and 7-7 when those games are played in Chicago.

Richard Paolinelli

Richard Paolinelli is a sports journalist and author. In addition to his work at InsideTheStar.com, he has a Substack -- Dispatches From A SciFi Scribe – where he discusses numerous topics, including sports in general. He started his newspaper career in 1991 with the Gallup (NM) Independent before going to the Modesto (CA) Bee, Gustine (CA) Press-Standard, and Turlock (CA) Journal -- where he won the 2001 Best Sports Story, in the annual California Newspaper Publishers Association’s Better Newspapers Contest. He then moved to the Merced (CA) Sun-Star, Tracy (CA) Press, Patch and finished his career in 2011 with the San Francisco (CA) Examiner. He has written two Non-Fiction sports books, 11 novels, and has over 30 published short stories.

