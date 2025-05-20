The Cowboys must make do with what they currently have at running back

The Dallas Cowboys enter the 2025 training camp with a highly competitive battle for the starting running back position.

Despite six running backs on the current roster, only four of them have a reacl chance at the starting job.

Each brings unique strengths and faces distinct challenges in securing the role.

Let’s dive in on what HC Brian Schottenheimer and OC Klayton Adams have at their disposal in the backfield.

Each player has reasons why and why not they have what it takes to wrestle the starting job away from the rest of the field.

Javonte Williams

Why He Can Win

Javonte Williams, signed to a one-year deal, brings a blend of power and pass-catching ability to the Cowboys’ offense.

In 2024, he recorded 513 rushing yards and four touchdowns, along with a career-high 346 receiving yards on 52 receptions.

His experience and versatility make him a strong candidate to lead the backfield.

Why He Can’t Win

Despite his talents, Williams’ performance has declined since his rookie season, and he’s still working to regain his pre-injury form.

His 3.7 yards per carry average in 2024 indicates room for improvement.

Additionally, his contract suggests the Cowboys view him more as a complementary piece than a definitive starter.

Miles Sanders

Why He Can Win

Sanders offers a dynamic presence in the backfield, known for his quickness and ability to break big plays.

His agility and experience could provide a spark to the Cowboys’ running game.

Why He Can’t Win

Injuries have hampered Sanders’ consistency, and his production has fluctuated in recent seasons.

He’ll need to demonstrate durability and reliability during training camp to secure the starting role.

Jaydon Blue

Why He Can Win

Drafted in the 5th round, Blue showcased his versatility at Texas, amassing 1,161 rushing yards and 503 receiving yards over his college career.

His dual-threat capability and youthful energy could make him an asset in the Cowboys’ offense.

Why He Can’t Win

Transitioning from college to the NFL is a significant leap, and Blue will need to adapt quickly to the professional level’s speed and complexity.

His ability to handle pass protection and the physicality of the NFL will be tested during training camp.

Phil Mafah

Why He Can Win

Selected in the 7th round, Mafah brings a physical running style, having rushed for 1,115 yards and eight touchdowns in his final season at Clemson.

His size and strength make him a candidate for short-yardage and goal-line situation

Why He Can’t Win

As a late-round pick, Mafah faces an uphill battle to climb the depth chart.

He’ll need to prove his value on special teams and in various offensive packages to secure a roster spot and compete for the starting role.

Outside Looking In

The other two running backs listed on the Cowboys’ roster currently are Deuce Vaughn and Hunter Luepke.

Neither have promising expectations to win the starting job, and one or both of them might not be on the team once it’s all said and done.