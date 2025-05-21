2025 Cowboys Defensive Tackle Resurgence Incoming

The Dallas Cowboys enter the 2025 NFL season with a major point of emphasis: improving their defensive tackle play and addressing their poor run defense from 2024.

Last year, the Cowboys ranked near the bottom of the league in rushing yards allowed per game, frequently gashed up the middle due to inconsistent interior line play.

Under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer and defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, the team has overhauled the defensive tackle (DT) room to address this glaring weakness.

Anchored by Veterans: Odighizuwa, Smith, and Thomas

Osa Odighizuwa remains the heart of the Cowboys’ interior. He’s shown flashes of Pro Bowl-level play with his quickness and technique.

After recording four sacks and seven tackles for a loss in 2024, he’s projected to elevate his play with support around him in 2025.

Mazi Smith, the 2023 first-round pick, is entering a critical third season.

Smith underwhelmed last year, struggling with leverage and pad level, but the coaching staff believes his physicality and experience can translate into more production with refined fundamentals.

Look for Smith to see an uptick in early-down snaps.

Solomon Thomas was brought in for depth and veteran leadership. His versatility and motor should help keep the interior rotation fresh, especially on passing downs.

Rookies to Watch: Jay Toia and Tommy Akingbesote

In the 2025 NFL Draft, Dallas doubled down on fixing their run defense by selecting two promising defensive tackles:

Jay Toia (Round 7, UCLA) is a 6’2”, 340+ pound nose tackle with a true gap-clogging skill set. His film shows natural leverage and stout run-stopping potential—something the Cowboys desperately lacked last season.

Toia could be a surprise contributor early in goal-line and short-yardage situations.

Tommy Akingbesote (Round 7, Maryland) is a developmental player with athletic upside. At 6’4” and 306 pounds, he offers length and burst, but will likely be eased into the rotation.

If he develops, he could become a key rotational piece later in the year.

Projected 2025 Stats for Cowboys DTs

How the Cowboys Can Improve Their Run Defense

To build off last year’s struggles, the Cowboys must commit to stronger gap discipline and better tackle execution.

Matt Eberflus’s system emphasizes swarming to the ball and strong pursuit angles—both critical elements that were lacking in 2024.

Adding heavier bodies like Toia and improving Smith’s hand usage will help clog inside lanes and free up linebackers to make plays downhill.

Additionally, using five-man fronts in early downs and rotating the defensive line more effectively could reduce fatigue and improve consistency in the second half of games.

Outlook for the Defensive Line

The Dallas Cowboys’ defensive tackles have been retooled to directly address their most glaring issue: stopping the run.

With a mix of experienced veterans, emerging young talent, and hungry rookies, the 2025 defensive tackle group has the potential to be one of the most improved units on the roster.

If they can gel quickly, the Cowboys could go from a liability in the trenches to a strength—and that could be the foundation for a resurgent season in Dallas.