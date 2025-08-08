Hidden Truths About Prescott, Milton, and the Cowboys in 2025

The Dallas Cowboys enter the 2025 NFL season with a quarterback pairing that blends proven production with developmental upside—Dak Prescott and Joe Milton III.

In a league where depth under center can decide a season’s fate, Dallas is in a rare position to nurture both passers without creating a quarterback controversy.

Dak Prescott Still the Leader—Even After Injury

Prescott returns as the unquestioned starter, but his injury in 2024 served as a reminder of how quickly depth can be tested.

He missed key games last season, which led to a losing record for the Cowboys with Cooper Rush taking over at quarterback.

The absence of Prescott highlighted the importance of having a competent backup in the building.

When healthy, Prescott remains one of the NFL’s most efficient quarterbacks.

The familiarity with new head coach Brian Schottenheimer, his composure under pressure, and his strong chemistry with CeeDee Lamb make him the centerpiece of Dallas’ offense.

But the front office knows that protecting the season means having insurance ready.

Joe Milton’s Path to Dallas

Joe Milton was drafted in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots after a college career at Tennessee defined by elite arm talent and a prototypical build.

After one season in New England, Milton was traded to the Cowboys to compete for the backup role and grow under Prescott’s mentorship.

Milton’s physical gifts—the ability to launch deep passes with ease and extend plays with his legs—are NFL-caliber.

What he needs now is time to refine his timing, accuracy, and decision-making without the pressure of starting immediately.

Supporting Both QBs With the Right Pieces

Dallas has the personnel to make this two-quarterback setup work.

The offensive line, anchored by Tyler Smith, Terence Steele, and Cooper Bebee, provides a solid foundation.

The run game, powered by Javonte Williams, keeps the offense balanced, while a versatile receiving corps led by Lamb and George Pickens ensures both QBs have weapons.

While Micah Parsons is currently holding in and not practicing, Milton is still getting valuable reps against a competitive defense.

The absence of Parsons changes the dynamic, but it also allows Milton more time to work through progressions without constant top-tier pass-rush pressure.

The Long-Term Advantage

The Cowboys aren’t fostering a quarterback battle—they’re creating a quarterback contingency plan.

Prescott is the leader today, Milton is the project for tomorrow, and the team benefits from stability at the most important position.

In 2025, Dallas is not just aiming for a deep playoff run—they’re ensuring that, no matter what happens, their season doesn’t hinge on the health of just one player.