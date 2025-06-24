Cowboys claim 2 of PFF top 10 preseason battles to watch

As we look at the Dallas Cowboys’ current roster, we have a good idea of who most of the starters will be, or at least have an idea what the teams’ plan is at each position.

Still, in a recent list by Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus, he put together 10 preseason battles to watch, and two current positions from the Dallas Cowboys found themselves on that list.

I have touched on both of these positions once or twice this offseason, but with everything going on, and it being the summer, it does not hurt to revisit these, especially when others are talking about it.

Running Backs

The first of the Masons’ preseason battles to watch, he talked about the Cowboys running back room. We all understand why.

“Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders headline the competition, with rookies Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah aiming to carve out complementary roles,” Cameron noted.

The favorite should be Williams because he is younger and has more power to his game, but Sanders has been the more impressive player in offseason workouts, according to the folks who cover the Cowboys in person.

Yet, I have even seen reports saying that Dallas might cut Williams. If both Williams and Sanders struggle during training camp and into the preseason, will the Cowboys explore outside options?

I don’t see the Cowboys looking for anyone else to come in and take this job. I think this team will roll with whomever they have on the roster when week one gets here.

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer when asked if the two running backs they drafted today (Jaydon Blue, Phil Mafah) are capable of being a starter: “I would hope so or otherwise we wouldn’t have drafted them.” Schottenheimer talking about the work put in during the draft… — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) April 27, 2025

Reports this week have come out about Najee Harris, but for me that is a hard pass. To me, the Cowboys did not want him when he signed with the Chargers for 5 million, so why would Dallas make a trade for him, pay him the money and have to give up a pick?

That won’t happen.

Edge Defenders

The second of the two that made the top ten list was the battle of the Cowboys edge defenders.

Dante Fowler Jr. vs. Donovan Ezeiruaku vs. Payton Turner vs. Marshawn Kneeland vs. Sam Williams.

Dallas brought in former first-round picks Dante Fowler Jr. and Payton Turner in free agency to compete with second-rounders Sam Williams and Marshawn Kneeland.

They also drafted Ezeiruaku in the second round of the 2025 draft.

Fowler had 10.5 sacks last season with the Washington Commanders, making him the favorite to start.

Still, there will be snaps for Kneeland and rookie Ezeiruaku. It will also be hard to keep Williams off the field if he’s at full strength following a torn ACL suffered in 2024.

I like the Fowler move for the Cowboys. He is coming off a really productive year with Washington, but the rest are a question mark.

For me, Turner seems like the odd one out, but we have seen weird things happen when it comes to the Cowboys, so I would not be surprised if he somehow worked out.

Dallas will need a combination of everyone to be productive if they want to have a good showing in the first year under new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

If they can figure out the depth and Trevon Diggs returns healthy, I think the defense will be better than some people think.

The rest of the summer will be an interesting one, but things will start to filter out once we get closer to the month of August.