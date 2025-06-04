Cowboys Dak Prescott changing pre-snap cadence

As many of you may have already heard some changes are being made pre-snap for both Dak Prescott and the entire quarterback room.

Something that many people have either enjoyed or absolutely hated over the last two years will be going away.

“Here We Go,” will be no more. I am a big Madden player on the PlayStation and the only time I enjoyed listening to it was when I was getting ready to run a play in the game.

Why The Change?

I think the change is a good one for new head coach and offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer and the entire quarterback room.

Last season, when Cooper Rush took over for Dak Prescott, you could hear the huge difference in the way Rush said it compared to the way it sounded when Prescott yelled it.

It just makes things easier for Joe Milton or someone else if Dak goes down again. Easier for them to step in and run the offense.

Schotty mentioned new linemen like Tyler Booker and Robert Jones, plus Milton stressed how important it is that everyone hears the same voice under center — regardless of who’s playing.

Quarterbacks and offensive lines are used to a certain timing and rhythm with their plays.

Tim Hasselbeck says the biggest concern for the Cowboys is the health of Dak Prescott. "They're going to go how he goes." 🤔 pic.twitter.com/1VomxAngpC — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) June 3, 2025

Using a different cadence or snap count could lead to timing issues, and potentially more false start penalties, and we all know that has been one of the Cowboys’ biggest problems under former head coach Mike McCarthy.

Coach Schottenheimer announced the change but was tight-lipped about how it would look on the field.

“I’m not going to tell you about the cadence,” Schottenheimer said,

“But the biggest thing is getting all the quarterbacks to sound the same.”

What Will It Be?

Not sure what it will be, but I am sure folks will enjoy not listening to the loud here we go, going forward.

Every quarterback has a cadence to time up the offensive snap. Aaron Rodgers became known for saying “Green 18″ and perhaps most famous was Peyton Manning’s “Omaha” call.

I think it will be something a bit easier like the two above. Not exactly sure, but maybe in the coming months we will know.

I will enjoy watching Dak throw the ball to both CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, who seems happy to be in Dallas, so let’s hope it stays that way, both on his good days and bad.

Long summer ahead.