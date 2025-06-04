NFC contender loses All-Pro to retirement; Cowboys narrow talent gap

In a stunning offseason twist, Detroit Lions All-Pro C Frank Ragnow announced his retirement, citing health concerns and a desire to focus on his family.

The 29-year-old had been the engine of Detroit’s offensive line since 2018 and was widely regarded as one of the top centers in football.

For the Cowboys, this isn’t just headline news, it’s a real opportunity to narrow the gap between themselves and the team that blew them out at AT&T Stadium last season.

Addition by Subtraction

Dallas is set to face the Lions in Week 14, and a playoff rematch is very much on the table a few short weeks afterwards.

Ragnow’s absence could swing both of those games in the Cowboys’ favor, especially in the trenches where the fight matters most.

Without Ragnow making line calls and anchoring protections, the job just got a lot easier for the Cowboys’ defensive tackles.

Osa Odighizuwa, coming off a breakout year, and third-year DT Mazi Smith now have a clearer path to the quarterback.

That’s critical when you’re trying to contain Jared Goff, who thrives with a clean pocket and quick timing routes.

If Dallas can generate pressure up the middle, it disrupts the entire flow of Detroit’s offense.

It’s not just about pass rush, either.

Ragnow was a beast in the run game, helping pave lanes for Detroit’s two-headed monster in the backfield, David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs.

With him gone, the interior of Detroit’s line is suddenly vulnerable, and that gives DC Matt Eberflus and the defense more freedom to dial up pressure and stack the box without worrying about getting bulldozed inside.

Closing the Gap

From a broader perspective, this levels the playing field between Dallas and Detroit.

Heading into 2025, the Lions’ offensive line was viewed as a top-three unit, one of the few areas where they had a clear advantage over the Cowboys.

Now? That edge is gone.

On paper, these teams look a lot more even, and Dallas might even have the momentum, especially on defense.

Cowboys fans have seen too many seasons where an elite NFC team out-muscled us up front.

Ragnow’s retirement changes the equation.

With Micah Parsons bringing the heat off the edge and the interior getting a crack in Detroit’s armor, Week 14 and any postseason rematch just got a little more favorable for Big D.

We Know How It Feels

Detroit fans, we know how it feels.

A few years ago, our very own All-Pro C Travis Frederick suddenly retired after being diagnosed with Guillian-Barre syndrome, an auto-immune disease that causes the body to attack its own nerves.

Needless to say, Frederick could not recover enough to play football again, and the Cowboys’ offensive line suffered for it.