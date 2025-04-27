Cowboys get good news about important defender after NFL draft

The NFL draft concluded yesterday, and overall it seems like many folks from the Dallas Cowboys fan base liked the draft outside of the fact that they did not add anyone at wide receiver.

Look, I won’t sit here and tell you that I did not like the draft, because as someone who knows the game of football, the draft was good, it really was, but my level of excitement would probably a bit higher if the offense was not CeeDee Lamb or bust, you know what I mean?

Yet, after the draft, some really good news found its way to the forefront. Defensive end Sam Williams, who tore his ACL last summer, is expected to be “ready” and will be limited in OTAs and a full go for training camp.

Sam Williams is expected to be a full go for #Cowboys training camp and as early as OTAs, though limited in the latter. — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) April 27, 2025

Great News

As a second round pick in 2022, Williams got off to a hot start for Dan Quinn, delivering four sacks as a rookie, and with zero starts.

That set a foundation for what his potential could be at the NFL level, besting that number in Year 2 when he notched 4.5 sacks; and the stage was set for Williams to be next up in Dallas alongside Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence.

Now that Lawrence is gone, the defensive line looks very different.

With Marshawn Kneeland and bringing back Dante Fowler, the defensive line actually won’t be that bad. They have a good blend of youth and guys that have been around the block for a bit.

The fact that in under a year, Williams is at least going to be back for a full go in training camp is a testament to how great he wants to be and the work he put in behind the senses to make it back to this point.

The Cowboys are going to need everyone and more on the defensive side of the ball because man not drafting another playmaker is going to hit that side of the ball.

No More Problems

What do I mean by no more problems? Well, if you did not know, even though Williams was hurt last year, he was suspended three games, which saw him not get a game check instead due to violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

Before that, in August 2023, he was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones says DE Sam Williams is "ready" and will be limited in OTAs and a full go for training camp. — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) April 27, 2025

Williams also received an arrest warrant for a two-car accident in December 2022, and he was suspended at the University of Mississippi after being charged with sexual battery. Williams rejoined the team two months later after the charges were dropped.

Enough of the bad talk, I hope all of that is behind him because he is a hell of a player and a guy that the Dallas Cowboys are going to need to stay with them in 2025.

I think the new system under Eberflus is going to be just fine, and he likes guys who can move around on the line and create hovic. I think this defense will be a little bit better than people think.

The only issue will be Trevon Diggs and getting him back in time.

Shavon Revel may start camp on NFI with the knee injury, according to Stephen Jones but Jerry Jones said the medical reports for Revel were optimistic and indicated Revel could be ready before Trevon Diggs. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) April 26, 2025

Let’s see how the rest of the summer goes. Jerry continues to say that they are not done yet, but he says that every single year.

It will be hard to watch this offense with only CeeDee Lamb and really nobody else. They have added a handful of undrafted guys, but they will just be training camp bodies, nothing more.

The defensive side of football is going to need Williams’ return and just about everyone else they can get to give this team a chance.