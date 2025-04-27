Cowboys’ 2025 draft was one of the best, but skill players still lack

How are we feeling, Cowboys Nation?

The 2025 NFL Draft is in the books, and the Dallas Cowboys made nine total selections.

Their approach to the 2025 NFL Draft revealed a clear strategic focus: fortifying the trenches and bolstering the defense, while making minimal investments in offensive skill positions.

Disappointing, I know.

Out of their nine draft selections, only two were offensive skill players, both chosen in the later rounds, suggesting what we all fear: that the Cowboys are content with the players already on the roster.

Once again, it appears that the weight of the passing game will fall mostly on the shoulders of WR CeeDee Lamb and a bunch of players who don’t want to win the WR2 job.

Building the Foundation

With their first-round pick, the Cowboys selected Alabama guard Tyler Booker at #12 overall.

Booker, known for his exceptional pass protection, having not allowed a sack in his final collegiate season, was brought in to strengthen the offensive line and provide better protection for quarterback Dak Prescott.

Moreover, Booker’s size and strength at the point of attack in the running game is what excited OC Klayton Adams and offensive line coach Conor Riley.

Dallas is ecstatic to have drafted a player of Booker’s caliber immediately replace the retired Zack Martin.

In the second round, Dallas continued to focus on the line of scrimmage by drafting Boston College DE Donovan Ezeiruaku at #44.

Ezeiruaku is expected to add depth and versatility to the defensive line, aiming to improve the team’s pass rush and run defense, alike.

He is a bendy edge who led the FBS in 2024 with 16.5 sacks, and Cowboys fans should feel fortunate he will be chasing down quarterbacks on the same field with Micah Parsons.

A Little Too Late

The Cowboys waited until the fifth round to address the running back position, selecting Jaydon Blue from Texas at #149.

Blue is recognized for his speed and receiving ability out of the backfield, making him a potential “change-of-pace” option.

However, concerns about his vision, ball security, and pass protection suggest he may require time to develop before becoming a significant contributor.

This pick was a bit of a head-scratcher at the time because complete backs like Miami’s Damien Martinez, Oklahoma State’s Ollie Gordon, and Kansas’ Devin Neal were all still available.

In the seventh round, Dallas added another running back, Phil Mafah from Clemson, at #239.

Mafah’s selection further indicates the team’s intent to build depth at the position without expending high draft capital.

Both running backs are likely to compete for backup roles and special teams contributions initially.

The Fallout

The Cowboys’ draft strategy reflects a belief in building a strong foundation through the offensive and defensive lines, adhering to the philosophy that games are won in the trenches.

By investing early picks in linemen and defensive players, Dallas aims to control the line of scrimmage and improve overall team performance.

The limited investment in offensive skill positions, particularly in the early rounds, suggests confidence in the current roster’s capabilities at those spots or a plan to address any deficiencies through free agency or future drafts.

The problem with that is the Cowboys do not participate in free agency, and they value their draft picks so much, that they don’t use premium picks in trades either.

Relying on late-round picks like Blue and Mafah to make immediate impacts may be optimistic, given the typical developmental curve for players selected in those rounds.

Overall, the Cowboys’ 2025 draft class appears to be a calculated effort to strengthen key areas while taking measured risks on skill position players with potential upside.

The success of this approach will largely depend on the development of these late-round selections and the immediate contributions of their early-round linemen.