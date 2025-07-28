Ferguson’s contract extension is great news, but creates some tension

The Dallas Cowboys took a significant step toward solidifying their future by locking up TE Jake Ferguson to a new deal, rewarding the former 4th round pick for his breakout 2023 campaign, and ignoring his injury-riddled 2024.

It’s a smart move. Ferguson has emerged as a reliable target and key contributor in both the run and passing game.

However, as fans and analysts celebrate the front office’s foresight, it inevitably brings up a glaring question: Why hasn’t EDGE Micah Parsons, arguably the team’s most valuable player, been extended yet?

Parsons has been the face of the franchise since his rookie season, racking up accolades, redefining edge rushing, and embodying the identity of Dallas’ defense.

Yet here we are, with Ferguson cashing in while Parsons remains in contract limbo.

It’s not the first time the Cowboys have prioritized lesser names before their stars, and it probably won’t be the last.

A Pattern of Prioritizing Mid-Tier Talent

Dallas has developed a frustrating habit of getting deals done with role players before securing the futures of their marquee talents.

This isn’t a knock on Ferguson, who earned his extension, but it’s a familiar pattern that fans and players have noticed for years.

Think back to 2019, when Jaylon Smith was extended before RB Ezekiel Elliott.

Or when Michael Gallup got a payday AFTER a serious knee injury.

These moves aren’t just about numbers. They send messages.

To some, it feels like a calculated jab at superstar players and their agents, as if the front office is trying to prove a point: we can pay whoever we want, whenever we want, and you’re not as irreplaceable as you think.

For someone like Parsons, who’s outplayed his rookie contract by a mile, it has to sting.

He’s been vocal about his value, his brand, and his commitment to greatness.

Yet, he’s still waiting while others get rewarded first.

The Pattern May Continue

If recent history is any indication, Parsons might not be the next man up.

There are whispers around training camp that the Cowboys are also eyeing deals for several ascending players still on rookie or short-term deals.

DE Sam Williams

DE Sam Williams has shown flashes of becoming a dependable pass rusher, and has been a menace so far in training camp.

With the departure of veteran DeMarcus Lawrence, securing Williams on a value deal now would make sense for the front office.

Extending the Ole Miss product would be right in the Cowboys’ wheelhouse, as he is coming off of a serious knee injury, and also has had legal issues.

Both of those factors can be used by the Jones’ to bring his price down, and make it easier for him to outplay his contract, making them look like genius businessmen.

WR Jalen Tolbert

WR Jalen Tolbert had a quiet start to his career but emerged as a dependable WR3 last season.

If the Cowboys want cost control on a potential starter, especially if they plan on letting newly-acquired WR George Pickens walk after 2025, a Tolbert extension fits the mold.

By locking in Tolbert now, before he’s had a chance to put up big numbers, the Jones’ can again look like savvy businessmen who are forward thinkers.

LB Jack Sanborn

LB Jack Sanborn, the former Bears linebacker acquired in a trade last season, impressed in Chicago with his downhill play and sure tackling.

His trade came as a big surprise to Bears fans, who felt like the tackling machine was a building block for the future.

The Bears’ loss may be the Cowboys’ gain, and what better time than now for Dallas to extend him instead of letting him hit free agency at the end of 2025?

He’s a perfect low-cost, high-reward candidate for an early extension, especially considering the team’s shaky linebacker depth.

Pay Micah Please

It’s baffling that the Cowboys haven’t moved mountains to lock up Micah Parsons.

He’s a generational talent, one of the most impactful defenders in the NFL, and the heartbeat of this team.

Every extension that happens before his only increases the tension.

Jake Ferguson deserves every penny, but until Parsons is paid, every new deal will be met with more questions than answers.