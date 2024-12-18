A Dallas Cowboys football blog

Cowboys have an Important task on SNF in week 15

By Shane Taylor

The Dallas Cowboys week 16 matchup will be on Sunday Night Football this week against one of the hottest teams in all of football.

Hate to break it to you, but this isnt the Carolina Panthers or New York Giants this week. This football team is not going to get the benefit of playing a bottom feeder this week, and if they get punch in the face early, it may be a long night.

Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans have molded into one of the best duos in all of football.

Last week against one of the best defensive in football, the Chargers, the Bucs dropped 40 points that included Baker throwing 4 touchdown passes, two of which went to Evans.

Mike finished with nine catches for 159 yards and two scores. The Dallas Cowboys are going to have their hands full, and will have an important task of slowing him down if they want any chance to win this game.

https://twitter.com/Marcus_Mosher/status/1869107851719069895

GAME INFO:

Date: Sunday, December 22nd | Time: 7:25

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas.

TV: NBC | Stream: NFL+ & FuboTV

Radio: 105.3 The Fan (KRLD-FM), 107.5 La Grande in Spanish (KMVK-FM)

ODDS:

Moneyline (ML): Cowboys +164 (bet $100 to win $164) | Buccaneers -198 (bet $198 to win $100)

Against the spread (ATS): Cowboys +4 (-110) | Buccaneers -4 (-110)

Over/Under (O/U): 48 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Betting Facts

Bet the Bucs on the road here, the Dallas Cowboys are awful at home, only going 1-and-8 against the spread in their last nine home games. Tampa is 5-and-1 in their last six against the spread,

I would probably also take the over in this game. Tampa is going to score a lot of points. While the Cowboys won’t score as much, they will get a late touchdown or two when the game is all but over.

This offense with Mike McCarthy and a backup will not be able to score 30 plus if the defense does not create four turnovers like they did against Bryce Young and the Panthers last week.

I don’t think the Cowboys are going to roll over in this game, because the defense has shown a lot of fight the last two weeks, but this Bucs team is on another level the way they are playing, and it is going to be hard for an undermanned Cowboys team to keep pace with them.

https://twitter.com/stoolgambling/status/1868443667406762211

Important Task

The Dallas Cowboys are at the point in the season with all the injuries that they need to evaluate some of these younger players, and those who are trying to make a case to return in 2025.

With this season not going the way everyone had hoped, they have nearly 20 Pro Bowl selections combined on IR, it is time to see what some of these younger players have.

Jerry Jones is not going to spend money in the offseason, so he is going to try and do it his way and win with the guys he drafted and brought in for cheap.

A guy like Marist Liufau, who has been awesome since taking over for the injured Overshown. He is going to be needed next year with him out for all of 2025, and Eric Kendricks signing a one-year deal.

https://twitter.com/dallascowboys/status/1869383868328898782

Among 23 qualified players, he ranked sixth in tackles, first in pressures and hurries and second in sacks, per Pro Football Focus.

I would really like to see Trey Lance get a chance. This team is out of the playoffs, and once again, we will see if Cooper Rush has to score points on his own against a great offense, he won’t be able to do it.

Let’s see how this game goes, but I like Tampa in this one to pull away right after half-time and win this game 34-17.

