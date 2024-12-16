Cowboys at Buccaneers: Previewing Dallas’ Final Primetime Game in 2024

The Dallas Cowboys will welcome the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their last primetime fixture this year at AT&T Stadium in Week 16.

This critical game is set to determine the future of the Cowboys in their bid to qualify for the 2025 NFL playoffs after facing the Panthers in Week 15.

However, Mike McCarthy’s side will need a solid strategy to stop Baker Mayfield and his teammates and claim the full three points.

Baker Mayfield has kept the Buccaneers’ hope of making it to the playoffs alive this season, despite playing four games without two of their top receivers. However, the Cowboys hope to exploit a nosebleed on the Buccaneers’ defense to increase their chances of making it to the playoffs again this season.

Here is a quick preview and betting predictions of this Week 16 fixture featuring the Dallas Cowboys against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Match Preview and Betting Predictions

After losing their Week 14 home game (10-34) against the Houston Texans, the Dallas Cowboys need as many wins as possible in their remaining games to make it to the 2025 NFL playoffs.

As such, this will be a critical matchup for the Cowboys, and they hope to replicate their last performance against the Bucs in front of their home crowd.

The Buccaneers, on the other side, seem to have a strong chance of making it to the playoffs, but they still need more wins to secure their position.

NFL analysts at SportyTrader predict the Bucs will lose this matchup to the Cowboys with a 26-24 scoreline, and you can bet $5 to get $150 with FanDuel in their welcome bonus.

How the Dallas Cowboys Can Win

The Cowboys have improved their performance significantly in recent games and their defense is gradually rising to its full strength.

Currently, Mike McCarthy’s team is displaying impressive defensive skills, with players like DeMarvion Overshown and Micah Persons performing remarkably in recent games. Parsons can wreak havoc on the Buccaneers’ offense to secure a home win in this game.

Dallas hopes to exploit the Buccaneers finishing and tackling issues that have plagued the team for the better part of the season.

Tampa Bay’s defense has conceded 26.6 points per game, ranking the fifth most in the 2024 NFL season. However, the Bucs have dominated the NFC South conference this season and have several key players like Baker Mayfield.

Will Baker Mayfield help the Bucs get revenge against the Cowboys?

The Bucs last faced the Cowboys at home during the 2023 NFL season, losing the game 31-14. As such, the Buccaneers hope Baker Mayfield will give them an edge in this game.

Mayfield will also play alongside Rachaad White and Bucky Irving, two of the league’s most dynamic rushers.

That means coach McCarthy needs a solid strategy to account for the blitz created by the Bucs’ star players to secure a victory, albeit slim.