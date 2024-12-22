3 Cowboys starters that must shine against Buccaneers in Week 16

The Dallas Cowboys starters have a tall task ahead of them tonight, as their slim playoff hopes could end with a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If they are going to pull off the upset, players will have to over-perform.

Standing at 6-8, this has been a rocky road for Dallas; injuries, poor showings, and bad luck have been constant this year. All three will have to turn in the Cowboys’ favor to beat Tampa.

The Cowboys must play their best in all three phases, as the Buccaneers’ explosive offense and road prowess pose danger.

Bucs offense just put up 40 on the No. 1 scoring defense in the NFL, and now they face a Cowboys defense near the other extreme:



t-29th in scoring defense

26th in total defense

29th vs. run

21st vs. pass

3rd on third down

Aside from the obvious answers, like CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons, and Rico Dowdle, there are a few other Cowboys starters that need big games if they are going to inch closer to the .500 mark.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at three of those guys, and why they need to turn in their best effort in Week 16.

Cooper Rush: Passing Offense Must Improve

There is no way around it: If Cooper Rush fails to perform at or above an average level, the Cowboys will struggle to win against the Buccaneers. When Rush has a quarterback rating under 100, the Cowboys are 1-6 on the season.

The two games Rush surpassed that number were both wins, as Dallas took down the Commanders and Panthers. In those two matchups, Rush threw for 5 total touchdowns and had no interceptions.

In short, Rush has been bad for most of this season, and it’s cost the Cowboys games. When he is above average, however, they usually squeak through.

If you’re counting on the other Cowboys starters to compensate for another dud performance from Rush against the Buccaneers, you might be overestimating the rest of the roster. He needs to do his part offensively and limit turnovers if there is any chance of a Dallas upset in Week 16.

Jake Ferguson: Slumping Star Needs To Break Out

In Dak Prescott’s absence, we’ve seen CeeDee Lamb dominate, and Jake Ferguson struggle badly. The Pro Bowl tight end has been unable to replicate his 2023 success without his QB1 under center.

His health has been an issue this year, but in 11 games, Ferguson has yet to record a touchdown and has seen his catch success rate plummet from 55.9% to 41.2%.

Needless to say, the former Wisconsin Badger is not connecting with Rush in the same way he connects with Prescott. Despite this chemistry difference, the Cowboys’ offense will be counting on “Ferg” to have a vintage performance tonight.

Dallas’s passing offense has been a struggle in general, but those problems are even worse when throwing to anybody outside of Lamb.

Whether it be Brandin Cooks, Jalen Tolbert, or Ferguson, nobody has broken through as the clear-cut second option.

For the Cowboys to upset Tampa Bay, they need to keep up with their high-powered offense, and they can not do that unless Jake Ferguson gets back to his 2023 ways and dominates from the tight end spot.

DaRon Bland: Turnover Machine Getting Healthy

To say the Cowboys’ secondary has been a mess this year would be an understatement. It was nearly impossible for the team to see Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland on the field at the same time, and it cost them.

Dallas is giving up more passing yards, and forcing fewer turnovers, than they did in 2023. Bland’s absence in particular is a main reason for that.

Tonight’s game will be just the fifth he has played all year, compared to 17 in his first and second seasons in the NFL. That lack of availability has caused his decrease in production.

Bland, 25, has no interceptions this year after recording 14 between 2022 and 2023. For Dallas to pull off this upset, we may need to see him get his first of the 2024 campaign.

Baker Mayfield is a gunslinger, and oftentimes a turnover-prone quarterback. The Cowboys starters can come together for a win if they create takeaways, and Bland is usually the leader of that front.

He is getting healthier and seeing more action, and Diggs’ season-ending surgery means he should get plenty of opportunities the rest of the way. Will he take advantage?