Cowboys’ Israel Mukuamu Deserves More Opportunities In 2025

The Dallas Cowboys’ Israel Mukuamu is more than just another depth piece—he’s a versatile defensive back with size, instincts, and untapped potential to make a significant impact in games.

Israel Mukuamu, at 6’4”, 205 pounds, brings a rare physical profile to the Cowboys’ secondary, and his flashes of productivity beg a simple question heading into the 2025 NFL season:

Why hasn’t he been given more consistent opportunities on defense?

The Measurables and Background

Drafted in the sixth round (pick 228) of the 2021 NFL Draft, Mukuamu entered the league as a long, rangy defensive back with the ability to play safety, nickel, and outside corner.

Though initially projected as a safety or cornerback by many scouts, his versatility has allowed the Cowboys to deploy him in various sub-packages.

Now entering his fifth season, Mukuamu is just 25 years old and remains physically in his prime.

His length, athleticism, and high football IQ continue to make him a valuable asset on special teams and as a rotational defensive back.

Israel Mukuamu’s Production Snapshot: What PFF Tells Us

Mukuamu’s career defensive snap counts are still relatively low, totaling just 510 snaps across four seasons. However, when given the chance—like in 2023—he made the most of his limited role.

Here’s a breakdown of his season-by-season grades from Pro Football Focus (PFF)

Overall Grade: 48.5 Run Defense: 56.9 Tackling: 69.8 Pass Rush: 47.4 Coverage: 48.2



Overall Grade: 76.3 Run Defense: 69.7 Tackling: 78.8 Pass Rush: N/A Coverage: 73.3



Overall Grade: 61.3 Run Defense: 49.1 Tackling: 76.9 Pass Rush: 63.2 Coverage: 64.4



Overall Grade: 64.0 Run Defense: 60.3 Tackling: N/A Pass Rush: N/A Coverage: 62.3



What stands out is Mukuamu’s strong 2023 campaign, where he posted elite grades in both coverage and tackling despite being on the field for only 77 snaps.

His 76.3 overall grade, bolstered by a 73.3 coverage grade, indicates strong play in limited action. But with a larger role, his play diminishes; this could be due to a change in defensive philosophies.

Transitioning from Dan Quinn to Mike Zimmer represents a significant shift in defensive philosophy.

Which leads to consistency, this may be the key for Mukuamu’s success, as his numbers were steadily increasing under Dan Quinn and then fell off under Mike Zimmer.

Mukuamu’s 2024 Dip: Context is Key

While his 2024 performance showed a decline (48.5 overall, 48.2 in coverage), it’s important to understand the context behind the numbers.

Mukuamu logged more snaps (201) than in the previous season and was often thrust into action due to injuries or rotational needs.

Playing out of position or facing top-tier receivers in limited reps can impact a player’s numbers, especially when rhythm and game flow are hard to maintain with inconsistent usage.

Despite the lower PFF grades in 2024, his tackling remained strong (69.8), and he recorded two total pressures and one quarterback hit, showing his ability to contribute as a blitzer in certain packages.

Why Israel Mukuamu Deserves a Bigger Role In 2025

The Cowboys’ secondary is currently undergoing a transition. Veteran Jourdan Lewis is not longer on the team, and younger players like Shavon Revel Jr., Caelen Carson, and Kaiir Elam will compete for key roles.

Jourdan Lewis’ departure leaves an opening at the nickelback position, and this is where Israel Mukuamu could find his niche in the secondary. He will face competition from Kemon Hall and Alijah Clark at nickelback.

However, Mukuamu’s frame and experience make him an intriguing option for the nickel role, especially against tight ends and bigger slot receivers.

His 2023 tape and grades prove he can cover well in space, tackle in the open field, and make plays on the ball without giving up big gains.

In 2024, he played 92 snaps from the nickelback position, and when primarily playing the nickelback position, receivers had a completion percentage of 42%. Quarterbacks had a passer rating of 64.3.

Another Shift in Defensive Philosophy

With Matt Eberflus taking over as defensive coordinator in 2025, there’s an opportunity for players like Mukuamu to carve out a bigger role.

Eberflus values versatility, length, and zone disciplines, traits Mukuamu possesses in spades. Whether it’s as a dime linebacker, hybrid safety, or big nickel corner, Mukuamu could thrive in a system that rewards awareness and physicality.

Eberflus’s track record with defensive backs—helping develop players like Kenny Moore in Indianapolis—further strengthens the case for giving Mukuamu more reps.

Israel Mukuamu’s Untapped Potential in Plain Sight

Israel Mukuamu may not be a household name, but his PFF grades, skillset, and past flashes suggest he could be much more than a backup or special teamer.

His elite 2023 performance was not a fluke; it was a preview of what he can do when trusted with more consistent responsibility.

In a secondary filled with youth and uncertainty, Mukuamu stands out as a player who has already shown he can perform at a high level.

The Cowboys would be wise to give him an extended look in training camp and preseason, especially with open competition at multiple spots.

If given the chance, don’t be surprised if Israel Mukuamu becomes one of the Cowboys’ most underrated contributors on defense in 2025.