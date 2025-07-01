Cowboys All-Century team wraps up with the best coaches of the past 25 years

We’ve reached the final installment of my All-Quarter Century Dallas Cowboys Team, celebrating the best players and contributors from the 2000 season through the end of 2024.

After six entries honoring players on both sides of the ball, it’s time to spotlight the coaches who shaped the Cowboys through scheme, culture, and leadership.

The first six parts of this series featured skill players, offensive line, defensive line, linebackers, secondary, and special teams.

Now it’s time to recognize coaches.

As always, coaches from the 1990s dynasty era are not included, and current staff members are ineligible.

That means no Jimmy Johnson here. This list focuses on those whose Cowboys tenure is already complete, but who left a lasting impact on the franchise.

From rebuilding blueprints to innovative play-calling, these coaches helped define the modern era of Cowboys football.

Here are the top coaching minds of the last 25 years. Did I leave someone out? Let me know in the comments!

Head Coach

Bill Parcells (2003-2006)

Bill Parcells didn’t win a playoff game in Dallas, but his four-year run revitalized a directionless franchise.

Taking over a team coming off three straight 5-11 seasons, Parcells immediately led the Cowboys to a 10-6 record and a playoff berth in 2003.

His greatest legacy, however, came through player development.

Parcells brought in or oversaw the rise of Tony Romo (undrafted), DeMarcus Ware, Jason Witten, and Marcus Spears; pillars of the next generation.

His ability to instill discipline and competitiveness helped raise the team’s standards and laid the foundation for success under later regimes.

Offensive Coordinator

Kellen Moore (2019-2022)

Kellen Moore brought creativity, tempo, and explosiveness to a Cowboys offense in need of modernizing.

As OC, he led the team to the NFL’s No. 1 offense twice (2019 and 2021), turning Dak Prescott into a top-tier passer and helping CeeDee Lamb emerge as an elite weapon.

Moore’s offenses thrived on spacing, motion, and versatility, making life easier for both Prescott and the run game.

While some criticized his red zone play-calling, there’s no denying his impact.

During his four seasons calling plays, the Cowboys routinely ranked among the league leaders in points, yards, and big plays.

Defensive Coordinator

Mike Zimmer (2000-2006)

Mike Zimmer served as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator under multiple head coaches, including Dave Campo and Bill Parcells.

Known for his tough, detail-oriented approach, Zimmer coordinated both 4-3 and 3-4 schemes during his tenure.

His best unit came in 2003, when the Cowboys finished with the No. 1 ranked defense in total yards allowed.

Zimmer developed key players like Roy Williams and Terence Newman and helped rejuvenate veterans such as La’Roi Glover.

Even in seasons where the offense faltered, Zimmer’s defenses kept Dallas competitive and laid the groundwork for a more physical brand of football.

Special Teams Coordinator

John “Bones” Fassel (2020-2024)

John Fassel brought energy, creativity, and aggression to the Cowboys’ special teams during his four-year tenure.

Known for his willingness to call fakes, gadget plays, and unblockable punt schemes, Fassel’s units quickly became among the league’s most respected.

He helped develop kicker Brandon Aubrey into one of the most accurate rookie kickers in NFL history, and his trust in dynamic return men brought a new edge to the third phase of the game.

While the Cowboys’ playoff success remained elusive during his time, Fassel’s impact on field position, scoring opportunities, and game momentum cannot be overstated.

His fearless approach brought special teams to the forefront in Dallas for the first time in years.