The Dallas Cowboys enter Sunday afternoon’s rematch with the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium with revenge on their minds.

After dropping the opening-night contest in Philadelphia, Dallas has an opportunity to punch back in a major way; this time in front of a home crowd where Dak Prescott has been nearly untouchable.

Prescott has not lost a home division game since 2017, a streak that speaks volumes about his command in the biggest NFC East moments.

With how confident I am in a Cowboys victory, it feels like the perfect week for a few bold performances to break the game open.

As long as Dallas establishes a respectable run game to keep the Eagles’ ferocious pass rush honest and limit Philadelphia’s offensive possessions, the matchup should tilt in the Cowboys’ favor.

With that framework in place, here are three bold predictions for this divisional showdown.

They may seem a bit farfetched, sure, but still well within the realm of possibility.

Dak Throws for 400

This first prediction might sound extreme, but it’s grounded in what we know Prescott can be when his receivers win outside and the offensive line holds up.

Outside of his 361-yard overtime outlier against the Giants, Prescott hasn’t eclipsed 320 yards in a game this season, which is exactly what makes this such a bold call.

Against Philadelphia, the opportunity is real.

With CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens both fully capable of winning one-on-one matchups, especially when games turn into offensive shootouts, Prescott could find himself throwing early and often.

If the Cowboys lean into aggressive play-calling and capitalize on mismatches against an Eagles secondary that has shown cracks, this could become the 10th 400-yard passing game of Prescott’s career.

In a statement game at home, the stage is certainly set for it.

Overshown Gets 2 Sacks

Overshown racking up two sacks would be a massive swing play for Dallas. Not only because he is easing back from injury, but because he has just five total sacks in his young career.

Yet this exact situation is why his presence is so valuable.

The Cowboys’ defense desperately missed a true quarterback spy in Week 1, when Jalen Hurts repeatedly extended drives with timely scrambles. Those back-breaking plays kept the Cowboys offense sidelined far too long.

Overshown’s speed, instincts, and range make him uniquely equipped to contain Hurts in ways Dallas couldn’t earlier in the season.

With a more disciplined defensive plan and Overshown positioned to attack whenever Hurts breaks the pocket, he has a legitimate chance to register two sacks in a momentum-shifting performance.

Flournoy Hits the Century Mark

Flournoy surpassing 100 receiving yards is bold for one simple reason: he has just 302 yards total in his career. The opportunity for a breakout is absolutely there.

As Dallas’ clear-cut WR3, he will benefit tremendously from the defensive attention commanded by Lamb and Pickens on the perimeter.

That will leave Flournoy working against softer coverages and favorable matchups, giving Prescott a dependable outlet when progressions break down or when the Eagles sell out to stop the stars.

He already hit the 100-yard mark once this season, against the Jets, and on Sunday he will prove that performance was no fluke with another triple-digit receiving day.

If even one of these bold predictions comes true, the Cowboys will be in great position to get their revenge.

If all three hit, Dallas may just deliver its most complete win of the season.