Cowboys Minicamp: don’t buy into early hype on Jonathan Mingo, Joe Milton

If you have not seen by now, the Dallas Cowboys minicamp started this week at The Star, and whoa did we have some early things jumping out at us, and how many are going to fall into the trap?

Of course, I also get excited over football being back, but man, after the first couple of days you would have thought that Johnathan Mingo and Joe Milton were locked in a starting spot.

I know folks are going to get behind a hype train that just is not going to move anywhere when it matters.

Johnathan Mingo?

If we really look at it, Jalen Tolbert should be the guy behind CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, but during the first week, guess who looked good?

Despite his lack of regular-season success, Mingo is reportedly showing flashes of his own during minicamp as he looks to establish himself as a real player in the team’s wide receiver rotation.

During his eight appearances with the Cowboys last season, Mingo was targeted just 16 times, hauling in five catches for 46 yards, but let’s see how the hype train continues to move for Mingo as it is just the second week of June.

I would love nothing more than to be wrong about him, but he just doesn’t seem to be gaining any traction, and sure, maybe Mingo playing with Bryce Young and two backups in Dallas last year had something to do with it.

Joe Milton In The Zone

The Cowboys traded for Joe Milton for minor draft compensation.

During one game with the Patriots during his rookie season last year, Milton looked impressive despite playing against a fair number of backups for the Buffalo Bills defense.

He 241 yards and a touchdown on 22-of-29 passing with a rushing touchdown added in as he highlighted his natural athleticism and arm strength on the field.

According to tweets from those in person at the Camp, Milton showed more accuracy (10-for-10 in the team period), including an “incredible” deep throw to Jalen Cropper.

Oh man. There is a certain section of #Cowboys fans that is going to go nuts after that Joe Milton note. https://t.co/5YAeOUd3Pa — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) June 10, 2025

So here we go, people who hate Dak Prescott are going to take this bait and run with it. All against backups like it means something.

Milton will be a great backup to Dak if he goes down again due to injury, and if he does, I will be the first one rooting him on, but let’s pump the breaks on the Milton minicamp hype for now.