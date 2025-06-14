Numbers Don’t Lie: Dallas Cowboys offense poised to explode in 2025

For teams, summer is a time to shake off the rust and build momentum; for fans, it’s all about the hype. That’s been true for the Dallas Cowboys offense, but in this case, the numbers back up the excitement.

Yes, it’s a unit filled with big names and new toys, but the potential of the offense is very real. They are poised for a legitimate explosion this season.

How can I be so confident? It’s simple: the numbers do not lie.

Dallas’s front office, for all its flaws, has created an offensive depth chart that is filled with proven production and potential for more. If healthy, the statistics show a group that will far outpace their 2024 numbers. There is no doubt about it.

There are a few key examples of this, so let’s talk about them and what the numbers suggest about the Cowboys offense in 2025.

Proven Weaponry: Top Targets Will Produce

CeeDee Lamb has quietly delivered one of the best statistical three-year stretches in NFL history. George Pickens arrives after dominating the AFC as one of the conference’s youngest receivers. When Dak Prescott is under center, Jake Ferguson has played at an All-Pro level.

The numbers these guys have put up are fantastic, and now, for the first time, all three will share the field in the same offense.

That should put the fear of God into defenses across the league.

Not to mention, putting those guys to the front of the dialogue also ignores a guy like KaVontae Turpin, who has showcased some legitimate offensive ability when given the chance.

In short, when you have Lamb as a near lock for 100 catches and 1,200 yards, and a healthy Prescott unlocking the ceilings of both Pickens and Ferguson, you have every reason to believe the 2025 stats will be off the charts.

Trench Work: Major Offensive Line Improvement

Dallas is putting a ton of focus on the trenches recently, and the offensive line is going to showcase that in 2025.

As a collective, there is a lot to like, even with the retirement of franchise legend Zack Martin. Former first-rounder Tyler Guyton has a full year of development under his belt, Tyler Smith and Cooper Beebe should be anchors, and the right side has a ton of potential.

Both Tyler Booker and Terence Steele have big seasons ahead of them, as the Alabama product aims to show the NFL-ready ability he’s been tagged with and Steele tries to cement himself as 100% healthy.

The #Cowboys OL is massive: LT Tyler Guyton: 6’7, 322

LG Tyler Smith: 6’6, 332

OC Cooper Beebe: 6’4, 335

RG Tyler Booker: 6’5, 321

RT Terence Steele: 6’6, 310 — Dominic White (@DomWWhite) April 25, 2025

The offensive line may not have dominated in 2o24, ranking 23rd in both run and pass blocking according to the analytics, but a healthy, progression-filled year could be en route.

There is a lot to like about the most important unit in the Cowboys offense.

Reliable Running: Backfield Should Get The Job Done

I get we are all a little scared of the running game this season, but I feel better about the room this year than I did at this point in the 2024 offseason.

The Ezekiel Elliott experiment always felt doomed to fail due to unrealistic fan expectations, they never seemed to fully trust Rico Dowdle, and let’s face it, Deuce Vaughn was just flat-out bad.

I’m not saying the running back depth chart excites me; it doesn’t.

Both Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders look like running backs who have run out of juice, even if their “ceiling” is Pro Bowl caliber.

That does not mean, however, that it can’t get the job done, and that it does not have the potential to burst onto the scene. Thanks to rookies Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah, it does.

Rico Dowdle rushed for 1,079 yards last season with Dallas. The Cowboys new RB room consists of: Javonte Williams

Miles Sanders

Jaydon Blue Opportunity is knocking for Jaydon 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0UVjdpR27v — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) June 8, 2025

Brian Schottenheimer is at the helm now, and former Cardinals o-line coach Klayton Adams is the OC. There is no world where they don’t put at least some emphasis on running the ball hard and effectively, and that will be huge for the Cowboys offense.