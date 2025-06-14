Emerging player Spann-Ford is in the driver’s seat for TE2

The Dallas Cowboys may have unearthed a valuable piece in second-year tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford, and 2025 is shaping up to be his breakout campaign.

After spending his rookie season adjusting to the speed and complexity of the NFL, Spann-Ford appears ready to take the next step and become a consistent factor in the Cowboys’ offensive game plan.

Spann-Ford came to Dallas as an undrafted free agent in 2024 following a solid career at the University of Minnesota.

Despite going undrafted, he was one of the most sought-after undrafted free agents on the market, largely due to his rare combination of size (6’7″, 270 lbs), physicality, and upside as a blocker.

The Cowboys backed that belief with one of the top financial guarantees among undrafted signees.

Early Returns

While early reports in 2024 praised his performance in training camp, Spann-Ford wasn’t quite ready for a significant role during his rookie season.

He was used primarily in blocking situations, catching just nine passes for 88 yards across 17 games.

Instead of rushing his development, the Cowboys focused on long-term growth, giving him time to refine his technique and adapt to the pro level.

This offseason, however, things are looking different.

Spann-Ford reportedly took a sizable chunk of first-team reps during OTAs (Organized Team Activities), a clear sign that the coaching staff sees him as someone who can contribute in 2025.

His increased role in team drills points to growing trust from the organization and an opportunity to establish himself as a reliable second option behind Jake Ferguson.

Training Camp Battle

One of the most intriguing roster battles of the summer will be at tight end, where Spann-Ford is set to compete with 2023 2nd-round pick Luke Schoonmaker for the TE2 role.

Schoonmaker has the draft pedigree but struggled to stay healthy and consistent as a rookie.

Spann-Ford’s momentum, versatility, and strong blocking may give him a real chance to leapfrog the depth chart.

If he can continue his upward trend, Spann-Ford and Ferguson could form a dynamic tight end pairing.

Ferguson thrives as a pass-catcher, while Spann-Ford brings power and physicality as a blocker with emerging receiving skills.

Their complementary traits offer the Cowboys flexibility in both personnel and play design.

For years, the Cowboys have tried to create a dynamic tight end duo capable of putting pressure on defenses in the middle of the field.

They are adept at drafting solid options at the position like Jason Witten, Dalton Schultz, and now Jake Ferguson.

Their homerun selections are where they have swung and missed with athletic freaks needing development like Martellus Bennett and Rico Gathers.

2025 could be the year Brevyn Spann-Ford sheds the “project” label, and becomes a real contributor in Dallas, and maybe the Cowboys finally have their dynamic duo in the tight end room.