Cowboys Mock Draft: Dallas’ Post-Combine Targets

With that in mind, let’s get drafting and put together a Cowboys mock draft that elevates the roster.

Round 1, Pick 12: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

That’s right: the Cowboys go with a running back at 12th overall, but it’s not Ashton Jeanty.

In 2023, the NFL Draft world was enamored with Texas’s Bijan Robinson. He was a clear-cut top-ten pick and the consensus RB1 in the class.

He has turned out great for the Falcons, who took him eighth overall, but the Detroit Lions’ selection of Georgia Tech star Jahmyr Gibbs looks even better.

That is what Dallas could replicate with North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton.

In any other draft class, this 6’0, 221-lb stud with bruising power and impressive speed would be the highest-ranked running back. Jeanty’s presence has overshadowed him, but the combine showed he is the real deal.

The day for Omarion Hampton —



40: 4.47

Vert: 38”

Broad: 10’10”



At a rocked up 221 lbs. pic.twitter.com/9lWApbe9Ex — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 1, 2025

It has even been reported that some teams have him ranked higher than Jeanty.

As the draft inches closer, so is the race between Hampton and Jeanty.

The Cowboys, picking 12th just like Detroit was in 2023, could also surprise people with their running back pick. Omarion Hampton would not only solidify the position for the offense, but bring All-Pro potential to it.

Round 2, Pick 44 – Alfred Collins, NT, Texas

If the Cowboys want to fix their run defense once and for all, drafting Texas’ Alfred Collins would be a great start.

It’s no secret that it has been a top weakness in Dallas for years; they can never seem to get the right piece that shuts down the running game. Collins’s 330-lb frame, long arms, and surprising quickness can change that.

Collins had an impressive 2024 season, totaling a career high in tackles for loss, games played, and passes defended.

He has picked up a ton of early interest from NFL teams as a result, and the Cowboys are at the forefront. They scheduled a formal meeting with the Texas native and former Longhorn at the combine.

The following teams have held formals with Texas iDL Alfred Collins, source said.



• Bills

• Packers

• Giants

• Steelers

• Texans

• Eagles

• Cowboys

• Bears — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) February 28, 2025

As the potential for an Osa Odighizuwa extension grows, this pick, combined with that new contract, could show the Cowboys are serious about fixing the trenches.

Odighizuwa’s pass rush skills next to Collins’ run-stuffing ability would be dynamic for Dallas, especially when you throw Micah Parsons into the mix.

Alfred Collins could be the piece that makes Matt Eberflus’ defense elite.