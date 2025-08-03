Dallas Cowboys’ 2025 Free Agent Class Off to a Rough Start

The Cowboys’ 2025 free agent class was seen by many fans as a major shift from the team’s usual approach. Typically quiet in March, Dallas tends to bring in only one or two outside free agents. But this year, the front office broke from tradition, signing nearly ten new players in a rare splash of offseason activity.

There was only one problem with this “splash.” The vast majority of their targets were cheap, older veterans who would likely be nothing more than depth in Dallas.

Through one week, the Dallas Cowboys have acquired 🔟 new players.



⭐️ RB Miles Sanders

⭐️ RB Javonte Williams

⭐️ WR Parris Campbell

⭐️ OG Robert Jones

⭐️ DL Solomon Thomas

⭐️ DL Dante Fowler Jr.

⭐️ DL Payton Turner

⭐️ LB Kenneth Murray Jr.

⭐️ LB Jack Sanborn

⭐️ CB Kaiir Elam pic.twitter.com/MLbkiJqBc9 — SleeperCowboys (@SleeperCowboys) March 17, 2025

At key positions of need, the Cowboys figured they could patch a major wound with a Band-Aid. Turns out, that doesn’t work.

They are now facing a free agent class that is both injured and just flat out not helpful enough. I’ll show you what I mean and where the Dallas front office went wrong below.

Pair Of Big Injuries: Parris Campbell & Robert Jones Knocked Out

The first thing we heard of regarding veteran offensive guard Robert Jones was his larger-than-expected impact. He filled in on the first team at times, mentoring first-rounder Tyler Booker, etc. That storyline ended pretty quickly.

Jones, 26, literally suffered a neck break in practice, and he’s now expected to miss 2-3 months after surgery.

For an injury that sounds that serious, just a few months of recovery is actually good news, but for the Cowboys’ offensive line, it means losing their one solid depth piece added in free agency.

Sources: Cowboys guard Rob Jones, who has been working with the starting unit during the early part of training camp, broke a bone in his neck during Sunday’s practice and now is expected to miss 2-3 months, per @toddarcher and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 28, 2025

Dallas’s wide receiver room is going through the same problem right now, too. Parris Campbell was the only receiver in the entire Cowboys’ free agent class, and he is now done for the year with a leg injury.

He was helped off the field on July 26th, and moving him to IR became the corresponding move for signing La’el Collins yesterday.

Yes, the Cowboys have George Pickens now, but the depth in that room is still a huge question mark. Let’s just say the front office did itself no favors both up-front and out-wide on offense in free agency.

The Problem: Cowboys Filled Holes With Spackle, Not Steel

Here’s the main point, and the overall problem: signing players doesn’t mean you are inherently making good moves; Dallas had major holes and decided to “fix” them with fluff, not substance.

That isn’t a knock on Jones or Campbell as players, either. It just means it’s irresponsible to have such huge holes on the o-line and in the receiver room, only to bring those guys.

Who’s to say they don’t suffer another injury at one of those spots? At left guard, it would be journeyman Saadiq Charles as the next man up. At wide receiver, one of Jalen Brooks, Traeshon Holder, Ryan Flournoy, or Jalen Cropper would have to step up.

It’s not like the money wasn’t there. They chose this path, and it’s costing them right now.

The fanbase was already clamoring for more moves, like Stephon Gilmore or Amari Cooper rejoining the team. Now, they’ve actually got the evidence that more needs to be done. This roster is not a finished product.

Middling Expectations — Courtesy of the Cowboys Front Office

Ultimately, we’re all feeling the hype about Brian Schottenheimer and his culture-changing attitude. The George Pickens trade was another huge boost in confidence.

However, there is a reason that Dallas is third in the NFC East odds for 2025. The roster is not elite.

To compete with hyper-aggressive teams like Philadelphia and Washington, you kind of have to follow their philosophy. Bringing in 10+ free agents, unfortunately, doesn’t qualify as that if those guys are cheap, older, and injury-prone.

Until we see a Cowboys’ free agent class that looks more like an Eagles or Commanders one, they may have a hard time competing for the NFC East title.