Cowboys must consider releasing key defender as post-June 1st cut

As the Dallas Cowboys navigate another pivotal offseason, one of the tougher decisions looming over the front office involves a veteran player on defense.

With the prospect of a bounceback season on the horizon after missing the playoffs in 2024, the Cowboys must look at the big picture, leaving emotions out of their decisions.

With a potential $7 million in cap savings available by moving on from S Donovan Wilson as a post-June 1st cut, the Cowboys are faced with balancing financial necessity against team continuity.

With significant contract extensions on the horizon for cornerstone players like CB DaRon Bland, EDGE Micah Parsons, and LG Tyler Smith, every dollar matters.

Not the Same Player

Wilson, a former 6th round pick turned reliable starter, became a fan favorite for his hard-hitting, downhill style.

But his production noticeably slipped in 2024 after DC Dan Quinn departed for the Washington Commanders.

Under new DC Mike Zimmer, Wilson struggled to find the same rhythm, and his once-dominant presence in run support and as a box safety diminished.

Missed tackles and blown assignments crept into his game, leading many to wonder if his best days in Dallas are behind him.

Not Enough Pie

Financially, the argument for releasing Wilson is compelling.

The Cowboys are already tight against the cap, and restructuring existing contracts alone won’t be enough to afford future deals for Bland, Parsons, and Smith.

Parsons is on track to reset the market for edge defenders, while Bland’s breakout campaign in 2023, featuring a league-leading pick-six tally, will warrant a lucrative extension.

Smith, meanwhile, is emerging as one of the best young interior linemen in football.

Keeping all three in Dallas long-term will require shrewd financial planning now.

Next Man Up

That planning may come at the expense of veterans like Wilson, whose declining performance no longer matches his cap hit.

The team has younger, cheaper options at safety, including Markquese Bell, Juanyeh Thomas, and Israel Mukuamu, all of whom have flashed potential and versatility in limited roles.

Zimmer’s scheme emphasizes discipline and fundamentals over splash plays, which could favor a transition to developing depth rather than paying a premium for past production.

Ultimately, releasing Wilson would be a tough but potentially necessary decision.

It’s the kind of move that reflects the brutal reality of roster management in the NFL: sometimes good players are let go to preserve great ones.

For the Cowboys, keeping their young stars in navy and silver may require letting go of a respected veteran whose best fit may no longer be in Dallas.