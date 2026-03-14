Cowboys schedule top-30 visits with draft prospects, why is that important? » Inside The Star

With free agency all but about over for the Dallas Cowboys, their attentions and ours now turn to the NFL draft in April, unless they pull off something that nobody knows about, like a trade or something similar.

Nonetheless, with that, Dallas has started to host players in something called a “30 visit.”

In case you don’t know or just haven’t really paid much attention to what these are, they are a NFL draft rule allowing teams to invite up to 30 out-of-town prospects to their facility for interviews, medical exams, and meetings before the draft.

These, along with local visits (which don’t count toward the 30), help teams assess player fit, character, and medical history.

So far, and this might be updated by the time this post goes live in the morning, but here are the three players they have either brought in for that visit or have on the books.

Now, remember, these are just guys that they think highly of and not set in stone to draft them, and one is very interesting.

Mansoor Delane

So, I want to start with Mansoor Delane, the player that I think makes the most sense at pick no. 12 and who I honestly think if there, Dallas will draft.

The Cowboys added Cobie Durant and Jalen Thompson to a secondary that might been one of the worst in football, so that helps, but adding a guy like Delane would make it at least workable with new defensive coordinator Parker.

Delane transferred to LSU prior to the 2025 season, where he registered a career-high in passes defended (13) and caught two interceptions.

Among qualified cornerbacks in the 2026 class, Delane’s 31.3 passer rating allowed when targeted ranked second, according to Pro Football Focus.

That’s a worse rating than if the quarterback had spiked the ball into the ground all 35 times rather than throwing in Delane’s direction. He allowed just 14 catches for 165 yards on those 35 targets.

Again, I think this will be the pick if he is there in the first round at 12.

Romello Height

The next visit on the books is Texas Tech EDGE rusher Romello Height. I didn’t know a ton about him until I heard that he was going to be a 30-visit for Dallas and I checked him out.

He is one of the elite pass-rushers in the class. Height had 70 total pressures & nine sacks this fall and was a standout in Senior Bowl week.

Height had a breakout year in 2025, totaling 62 quarterback pressures with nine sacks. Among all defensive ends, that was the seventh-most pressures in college football last season. Not surprisingly, Height also ranked 13th in pro football focus pass rush win rate metric as well.

From what I have seen, he is projected to go in the 2nd or maybe even 3rd round, but the Cowboys don’t have a second round pick, and only one third rounder, so if they do want to go with him they would have to do it with the 20th overall pick because I don’t think he makes it to them in the third round.

Omar Cooper Jr

This is the one I said was interesting above. If you don’t know who Omar Cooper Jr. is, well, he is a wide receiver from Indiana.

Cooper spent four seasons at Indiana, finishing his college career with 115 receptions for 1,798 yards and 22 touchdowns.

He also added 97 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns, along with 63 kick return yards.

In 2025, Cooper recorded 69 receptions for 937 yards and a career-high 13 receiving touchdowns. His performance helped Indiana capture a College Football Playoff National Championship, and he earned second-team All-Big Ten honors.

I would not hate it if all the talent on the defensive side of the ball was gone, and they wanted to use the 20th overall pick on him, because if they don’t, I think they need to trade back.

This to me seems like a move that they would only do if they lost George Pickens, yet the only way that would happen is if a team offered two first round picks with the tag tender on him. The only other way he would not play this year is if he doesn’t sign a new deal and does not play on the tag. It is worth $28 million.

The team just lost Jalen Tolbert yesterday as well, so as of now, these are the three players that have planned a top-30 visit.

More on this topic: 2026 Draft Class