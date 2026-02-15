What Do 2026 Mock Drafts Reveal About the Cowboys?

I believe every fan has come to realize that when mock draft season rolls around, it is time to separate the noise from patterns developing in the draft world.

Anyone can create or quote a mock draft, but what matters is stacking them together and looking for trends. The Cowboys trend this year is fairly easy to figure out.

After pulling projections from Joel Klatt, Sports Illustrated (SI), Pro Football Sports Network (PFSN), and The Draft Network, a pretty clear picture developed around the Dallas Cowboys.

I bet you would never have guessed the consensus was defense. It wasn’t even close. Defense is the way draftniks see the Cowboys going with most of their draft picks.

It wasn’t just one position, multiple defensive positions are clustering in Round 1 projections.

The Defensive Draft Trend Is Not Subtle

I found that across the seven mocks provided, roughly 85% of Dallas’ first-round projections are defensive players.

Surprisingly, linebacker appears most often, showing up in four different projections.

Names like Sonny Styles, Cashius Howell, and CJ Allen surface repeatedly.

When multiple analysts independently land on second-level defenders, it shows that evaluators see a structural need.

Right behind linebacker is the secondary.

Caleb Downs has appeared more than once as a potential first-round selection.

I’ve seen other mocks lean toward versatile defensive backs or pure cornerbacks like Mansoor Delane.

When I combined safety and corner projections, defensive back accounts for roughly a third of all Dallas mock outcomes.

Then there is the edge presence.

Akheem Mesidor shows up in Todd McShay’s projection. While SI emphasizes a “violent EDGE” fit.

It’s slightly surprising EDGE, or defensive end, doesn’t lead the board, but the position does show up as a high-level need.

That tells me analysts still view pass rush disruption as a premium asset for Dallas.

What doesn’t show up?

Offense. Because that is one area that the Dallas Cowboys are OK with at this time.

What the Draft Percentages Actually Say

When I weighted the projections by frequency, here’s the simplified breakdown:

Around 35% of mocks point to a defensive back

Roughly 29% lean linebacker

About 21% favor EDGE or defensive line

The remaining percentage accounts for surprises or one-off projections

That means nearly nine out of every ten projections I used expect Dallas to open the 2026 NFL Draft with defense.

That is the real story. More so than the drafts themselves. It shows what the Cowboys need and fans and analysts alike see this.

Caleb Downs vs. The Field

Caleb Downs I found is the most recurring individual name.

His versatility, coverage range, slot ability, and playmaking instincts, fit what modern defenses demand.

When multiple national analysts project the same safety to Dallas, it carries a little more weight with me.

However, it is not overwhelming dominance.

Sonny Styles appears multiple times as well. Linebacker as a position actually edges out any single defensive back in total frequency.

I feel that is an important aspect. The takeaway isn’t “Dallas will draft Downs.”

The takeaway is “Dallas will take an impact defender.”

What I Think This Means

When I find independent mocks converge like this, it tells me two things:

First, analysts, like the fans, believe the Cowboys’ defensive foundation is an issue, either in skill at linebacker, versatility in the secondary, or a pass rush off the edge.

Second, the offense is perfectly fine and not perceived as an immediate priority and why would it be after ranking top 3 in the NFL?

Could that change after free agency? Absolutely, the George Pickens and Javonte Williams ordeals could lead to a massive change in draft philosophy.

But right now, the math favors defense, as it should.

If I were to consolidate it into one clean projection based strictly on frequency and pattern:

Dallas will open the 2026 NFL Draft with a defensive playmaker.

We do not need a luxury pick, or a developmental flyer. What the fans and analysts want to see is an impact defender.

