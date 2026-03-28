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Inside The Star » Cowboys » NFL Draft » 2026 NFL Draft: Dallas Cowboys Can Cross 2 Draft Stars Off Their Board

2026 NFL Draft: Dallas Cowboys Can Cross 2 Draft Stars Off Their Board

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We are just under a month away from the 2026 NFL Draft, and with that comes a clearer view of where certain prospects may land. For the Dallas Cowboys, this is both good and bad news.

Dallas holds two first-round selections for the first time since 2008, when they drafted Felix Jones and Mike Jenkins. Additionally, up until the recent Osa Odighizuwa trade that netted the Cowboys the 49ers’ third-rounder, it was the first time in franchise history that they did not hold either a second or third round pick.

These two facts, combined with one of the worst defenses I’ve ever seen in 2025, mean those first two selections (12 & 20) are as critical as they come. It’s why the aforementioned clearer view of this draft is, as stated, good and bad news.

On one hand, they can start to narrow down their decision-making and expectations of who may be available.

On the other hand, it seems two of the draft’s most talented players, and the most frequently mocked to Dallas, won’t have a sliver of a chance of making it to #12.

Cowboys Can Wave Sonny Styles & Mansoor Delane Goodbye

The first name in question, Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles, was constantly tied to the Cowboys for months; their glaring need at the position and the former Buckeye’s talent and athleticism made for an obvious pairing.

His chances of putting the star on his helmet, however, plummeted after a historically good performance at the NFL’s Scouting Combine.

Barstool Gambling avatar
Barstool Gambling

@stoolgambling

Sonny Styles is putting together one of the most absurd combine performances of all time

6’5 | 245 lbs
11’2″ broad jump (T-4th all-time)*
43.5″ vertical jump (1st all-time)*
4.47 40-Yard Dash

Top ___ player in the class

* – Among LBs

Tweet video thumbnail
6:44 PM · Feb 26, 2026
80 RepliesView on X →

Now, he seems increasingly likely to head to New York to put on the blue and red for incoming Head Coach, John Harbaugh. Dallas would likely need to strike a trade-up with the Jets, Cardinals, or Titans to get him, and that price is going to be steep.

Mansoor Delane, LSU’s superstar cornerback, has been the apple of Cowboys Nation’s eye for months, but that dream, too, looks to be dying as the draft nears.

The clear-cut best cornerback in the class would be a perfect roster and scheme fit, as the secondary remains a key focus for Dallas and new Defensive Coordinator Christian Parker continues to hunt players who match his defensive plan.

Unfortunately, his stock had been rising seemingly beyond the Cowboys for a while, and a stellar pro day at LSU all but locked that in.

NFL Network draft analyst and former Appalachian State quarterback Daniel Jeremiah confirmed so in a recent conversation with 105.3 The Fan. Delane-to-Dallas is going to have to overcome Washington, New Orleans, Kansas City, Cincinnati, and Miami to happen, and folks, that just ain’t happening.

More on this topic: 2026 Draft Class

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Mark Heaney is an NFL scout and sports journalist who has covered college football and the NFL since 2018. He has professionally evaluated over 1,000 NFL Draft prospects. At InsideTheStar.com, Mark has published 319 articles on ITS reaching over 1.1 million readers. His work has also appeared on FanSided, Whole Nine Sports, and Downtown Sports Network. Mark studied at UNC Charlotte and served as a media intern for the Charlotte 49ers football program.

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