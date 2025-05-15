Cowboys to host Chiefs on Thanksgiving in marquee matchup

The NFL’s 2025 schedule leaks have stirred excitement, particularly with reports that the Dallas Cowboys will host the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving Day.

This matchup promises to be a highlight of the holiday in Week 13, featuring two of the league’s most storied franchises, and several of the NFL’s top talents.

It will be QB Patrick Mahomes first career start in AT&T Stadium, and Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott looks to ensure the former Texas Tech Red Raider goes back to Missouri with a loss.

Duel in Dallas

The 2025 Thanksgiving Day game between the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs will feature a marquee quarterback matchup: Dak Prescott versus Patrick Mahomes.

Both signal-callers have led their teams to consistent success and are among the NFL’s elite.

In their sole head-to-head meeting during the 2021 season, Mahomes’ Chiefs defeated Prescott’s Cowboys 19–9.

In that game, Mahomes completed 23 of 37 passes for 260 yards with one interception, while Prescott went 28 of 43 for 216 yards and two interceptions.

Neither quarterback threw a touchdown pass in that contest.

Statistically, Mahomes has set a high bar since becoming the Chiefs’ starter in 2018.

Through the 2023 season, he has accumulated over 28,000 passing yards and 219 touchdown passes in the regular season, with a career passer rating of 103.7.

Prescott, since 2016, has thrown for over 22,000 yards and 157 touchdowns, with a passer rating of 100.2.

Both quarterbacks bring unique strengths to the field.

Mahomes is renowned for his arm strength and improvisational skills, often making off-platform throws and utilizing various arm angles to complete passes.

Prescott, on the other hand, is lauded for his mechanics and leadership.

His pregame warm-up routines, focusing on synchronizing his lower and upper body, have become iconic.

A Brief History

The Cowboys and Chiefs have faced each other sparingly, given their positions in different conferences.

Their last Thanksgiving meeting was in 1995, when Dallas secured a 24–12 victory.

Overall, the Cowboys lead the all-time series, making this upcoming game a chance for the Chiefs to narrow the gap.

A Thanksgiving Legacy

Since their inaugural Thanksgiving game in 1966, the Cowboys have become synonymous with the holiday, missing only two games in 1975 and 1977.

Dallas holds a 34–22–1 record on Thanksgiving Day.

Their tradition of hosting these games has become a staple of American football culture, and an annual Thanksgiving tradition for fans.

As the official schedule release approaches, fans eagerly await confirmation of many other supposed matchups.

If the leaks hold true, Thanksgiving 2025 will offer a feast of football, highlighted by the marquee game between the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs.