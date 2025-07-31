2 Seasons. 24 Wins. The Dominant Impact of 2 Cowboys

Since CeeDee Lamb entered the NFL in the 2020 season, Dallas Cowboys fans have eagerly awaited the full potential of his partnership with quarterback Dak Prescott.

While injuries limited their time together in 2020 and 2022, Prescott and Lamb played full regular seasons together in both 2021 and 2023—and the results speak volumes.

In those two seasons, the Cowboys posted a combined record of 24-10, won two NFC East titles, and featured one of the most explosive offenses in football.

Let’s take a deep dive into how impactful the Dak-Lamb connection has been when both are healthy and available for a full season.

2021: The Emergence of CeeDee Lamb as WR1

In 2021, Dak Prescott returned from his devastating 2020 ankle injury with a vengeance, and Lamb made the leap from promising rookie to full-fledged offensive weapon.

Team Performance

Regular season record: 12-5

12-5 NFC East Champions

1st in the NFL in points scored (31.2 PPG)

The Cowboys fielded the league’s No. 1 offense in total yards and points. Dak and Lamb were at the center of it all.

Dak Prescott 2021 Stats

4,449 yards

37 touchdowns (career high at the time)

(career high at the time) 10 interceptions

104.2 passer rating

68.8% completion rate

Prescott displayed elite efficiency and command of the offense. He was particularly sharp at home, where the Cowboys averaged over 36 points per game.

CeeDee Lamb 2021 Stats

79 receptions

1,102 yards

6 touchdowns

Played all 16 games before sitting out Week 17 (rest-related)

Lamb emerged as Prescott’s most trusted target. He led the team in receiving yards and continued to develop as a precise route runner and big-play threat.

2023: The Breakout Year for the Duo

While 2021 was strong, 2023 was the season where everything clicked. The chemistry, trust, and execution between Prescott and Lamb reached elite levels—and both delivered the best seasons of their careers.

Team Performance

Regular season record : 12-5

: 12-5 NFC East Champions

1st in the NFL in scoring (29.9 PPG)

Home record : 8-0

: Wild Card loss to the Green Bay Packers (48-32)

Though the playoff loss was disappointing, the offense soared during the regular season thanks to Prescott and Lamb’s dominance.

Dak Prescott 2023 Stats

4,516 passing yards

36 touchdowns

9 interceptions

69.5% completion rate

2nd in MVP voting

Prescott was decisive, accurate, and dangerous from the pocket. He led the NFL in touchdown passes and was second in completion percentage.

CeeDee Lamb 2023 Stats

135 receptions (franchise record)

(franchise record) 1,749 yards (franchise record)

(franchise record) 12 touchdowns

103 yards per game average

Led NFL in receptions, 2nd in receiving yards

Lamb had a historic season that earned All-Pro honors and redefined the Cowboys’ passing identity. He was deployed everywhere—outside, slot, even in the backfield—and no defense could consistently shut him down.

What Makes this Duo Special

The Prescott-Lamb connection is built on timing, trust, and versatility.

Lamb is not just a vertical threat—he’s a technician in the short and intermediate game, elite after the catch, and can beat zone and man coverages alike.

Prescott excels at pre-snap reads and delivers accurate throws on timing routes, especially on third downs and in the red zone.

In 2023, Lamb accounted for over 32% of Prescott’s passing yardage and one-third of his touchdowns. The duo was particularly dominant on key downs:

These numbers aren’t just efficient—they are elite.

The Road Ahead

Both Prescott and Lamb are under contract and entering their primes. The Cowboys have retooled their offensive line , added young weapons, and remain focused on maximizing this window.

With two full seasons of proven production behind them and elite-level chemistry established, Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb form one of the NFL’s most dangerous QB-WR duos.