2 Seasons. 24 Wins. The Dominant Impact of 2 Cowboys

Since CeeDee Lamb entered the NFL in the 2020 season, Dallas Cowboys fans have eagerly awaited the full potential of his partnership with quarterback Dak Prescott.
While injuries limited their time together in 2020 and 2022, Prescott and Lamb played full regular seasons together in both 2021 and 2023—and the results speak volumes.
In those two seasons, the Cowboys posted a combined record of 24-10, won two NFC East titles, and featured one of the most explosive offenses in football.
Let’s take a deep dive into how impactful the Dak-Lamb connection has been when both are healthy and available for a full season.
2021: The Emergence of CeeDee Lamb as WR1
In 2021, Dak Prescott returned from his devastating 2020 ankle injury with a vengeance, and Lamb made the leap from promising rookie to full-fledged offensive weapon.
Team Performance
- Regular season record: 12-5
- NFC East Champions
- 1st in the NFL in points scored (31.2 PPG)
The Cowboys fielded the league’s No. 1 offense in total yards and points. Dak and Lamb were at the center of it all.
Dak Prescott 2021 Stats
- 4,449 yards
- 37 touchdowns (career high at the time)
- 10 interceptions
- 104.2 passer rating
- 68.8% completion rate
Prescott displayed elite efficiency and command of the offense. He was particularly sharp at home, where the Cowboys averaged over 36 points per game.
CeeDee Lamb 2021 Stats
- 79 receptions
- 1,102 yards
- 6 touchdowns
- Played all 16 games before sitting out Week 17 (rest-related)
Lamb emerged as Prescott’s most trusted target. He led the team in receiving yards and continued to develop as a precise route runner and big-play threat.
2023: The Breakout Year for the Duo
While 2021 was strong, 2023 was the season where everything clicked. The chemistry, trust, and execution between Prescott and Lamb reached elite levels—and both delivered the best seasons of their careers.
Team Performance
- Regular season record: 12-5
- NFC East Champions
- 1st in the NFL in scoring (29.9 PPG)
- Home record: 8-0
- Wild Card loss to the Green Bay Packers (48-32)
Though the playoff loss was disappointing, the offense soared during the regular season thanks to Prescott and Lamb’s dominance.
Dak Prescott 2023 Stats
- 4,516 passing yards
- 36 touchdowns
- 9 interceptions
- 69.5% completion rate
- 2nd in MVP voting
Prescott was decisive, accurate, and dangerous from the pocket. He led the NFL in touchdown passes and was second in completion percentage.
CeeDee Lamb 2023 Stats
- 135 receptions (franchise record)
- 1,749 yards (franchise record)
- 12 touchdowns
- 103 yards per game average
- Led NFL in receptions, 2nd in receiving yards
Lamb had a historic season that earned All-Pro honors and redefined the Cowboys’ passing identity. He was deployed everywhere—outside, slot, even in the backfield—and no defense could consistently shut him down.
What Makes this Duo Special
The Prescott-Lamb connection is built on timing, trust, and versatility.
Lamb is not just a vertical threat—he’s a technician in the short and intermediate game, elite after the catch, and can beat zone and man coverages alike.
Prescott excels at pre-snap reads and delivers accurate throws on timing routes, especially on third downs and in the red zone.
In 2023, Lamb accounted for over 32% of Prescott’s passing yardage and one-third of his touchdowns. The duo was particularly dominant on key downs:
- Third-down conversion rate to Lamb: 73.5%
- Red Zone TDs to Lamb: 7 of 36
- 1st in yards after the catch by Lamb
These numbers aren’t just efficient—they are elite.