Individual success shows Cowboys’ stars can shine together

The Dallas Cowboys made a major statement this offseason by acquiring WR George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers, creating one of the most dynamic receiving duos in the league alongside WR CeeDee Lamb.

With QB Dak Prescott still at the helm, the Cowboys now boast a potent offensive trio that has fans and analysts buzzing. Here’s a look at what each player brings to the table, highlighted by their best NFL seasons.

QB Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott has been the foundation of the Cowboys’ offense since 2016, and his best season came in 2023, when he finished as an MVP finalist. Prescott threw for 4,516 yards, 36 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions, leading the league in passing touchdowns.

He also posted a 105.9 passer rating, the second-best mark of his career, while guiding the Cowboys to a 12-5 record.

With a revamped receiving corps in 2025, Prescott is in a prime position to build on his career year.

The addition of Pickens gives him another vertical threat, opening up the field and creating more opportunities for explosive plays.

WR CeeDee Lamb

Perhaps not by coincidence, Lamb’s best season coincided with Prescott’s in 2023.

He firmly established himself as one of the elite wide receivers in the league, posting 135 receptions, 1,549 yards, and 12 touchdowns, setting franchise records and earning 1st-team All-Pro honors.

Lamb was virtually uncoverable, thriving on intermediate and deep routes while also being dangerous after the catch.

Now, with Pickens drawing defensive attention, Lamb could see even more opportunities to operate in space.

His route-running, agility, and chemistry with Prescott make him the centerpiece of the passing attack and a nightmare for defenses.

WR George Pickens

George Pickens showed flashes of stardom in Pittsburgh, but his best season to date was in 2023, when he logged 63 receptions, 1,140 yards, and 5 touchdowns.

Known for his body control, contested catches, and sideline acrobatics, Pickens was underutilized in the Steelers’ conservative offense.

Dallas offers him a fresh start and a quarterback who can maximize his skill set.

Paired with Lamb, Pickens adds a physical, vertical dimension to the offense.

His presence will stretch defenses and create mismatches that Prescott can exploit.

With Prescott’s arm, Lamb’s dominance, and Pickens’ big-play ability, the Cowboys’ offense could become one of the NFL’s most feared units in 2025.

Bonus Players

They might not be bonafide superstars like the three mentioned above, but TE Jake Ferguson, WR Jalen Tolbert, and WR KaVontae Turpin deserve at least a mention in this article.

We have seen the superstar potential of Ferguson, but injuries slowed his development in 2024.

Tolbert and Turpin will fight it out for that WR3 spot, and the winner will deservedly get more time to shine.