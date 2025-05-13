Cowboys to open 2025 at Philadelphia: Schottenheimer looks for debut victory

When the Dallas Cowboys kick off the 2025 NFL season on September 4th against the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, all eyes will be on new head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

Tasked with revitalizing a storied franchise coming off a disappointing 7–10 campaign, Schottenheimer aims to become just the fourth Cowboys head coach to win his debut.

It is by no means a legendary list, but they were some memorable victories in Cowboys’ history.

Barry Switzer

Barry Switzer, the legendary Oklahoma Sooners coach, took the reins of a Dallas team coming off back-to-back Super Bowl wins.

Expectations were sky-high. Switzer made his debut on September 4, 1994, against the Pittsburgh Steelers, leading the Cowboys to a 26–9 win at Texas Stadium.

The offense, still powered by The Triplets (Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, and Michael Irvin) delivered a balanced attack, and the defense held Pittsburgh without a touchdown.

Switzer’s tenure began with confidence, and though he never matched Jimmy Johnson’s dynasty, he did lead Dallas to a Super Bowl title in his second season.

Chan Gailey

Chan Gailey was an outside-the-box hire when Jerry Jones brought him in for the 1998 season.

Coming from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive staff, Gailey inherited a veteran Cowboys squad.

His debut came on September 6, 1998, in a road game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Dallas won 38–10, with Troy Aikman throwing for three touchdowns and the defense forcing multiple turnovers.

Though Gailey only lasted two seasons and never won a playoff game, his first showing was dominant, raising hopes for a post-dynasty rebirth.

Wade Phillips

Wade Phillips made his debut as Cowboys head coach on September 9, 2007, with Dallas traveling to play the New York Giants.

It was a high-scoring affair, with QB Tony Romo leading the way in a 45–35 shootout victory.

Romo passed for four touchdowns, and Terrell Owens caught two of them. Phillips’ debut was a statement that Dallas could win with flair and firepower.

He’d go on to lead the Cowboys to a 13–3 record that year and their first playoff win in over a decade by the end of his run.

Schottenheimer’s Challenge

Now, Brian Schottenheimer steps into a similar spotlight, but with arguably a tougher draw.

The Eagles are not only the Cowboys’ most bitter rivals but also the reigning champions, coming off a 40–22 Super Bowl victory over the Chiefs.

Philadelphia swept Dallas in 2024, outscoring them 75–13 over two games, highlighting the gap between the teams.

Schottenheimer, known for his offensive creativity, suddenly has an intriguing set of weapons at his disposal.

QB Dak Prescott returns from injury with something to prove, and the Cowboys added WR George Pickens and rookie RB Jaydon Blue to reinvigorate the offense.

With WR CeeDee Lamb and TE Jake Ferguson already in place, there’s no shortage of firepower.

A Rare Occurrence

This marks only the second time in NFL history that the Cowboys and Eagles have faced off in Week 1.

The first came in 2000, a game infamous in Dallas history.

Philadelphia dominated with a 41–14 win at Texas Stadium in the so-called “Pickle Juice Game.”

Eagles players consumed pickle juice on the sidelines to fight dehydration in the Texas heat, while Duce Staley ran for over 200 yards.

The Cowboys were overwhelmed from the opening whistle, and the loss set the tone for a dismal 5–11 season.

Revenge Is Best Served Cold

As the 2025 season kicks off, Schottenheimer has a chance to rewrite that opening chapter.

A Week 1 victory in Philadelphia wouldn’t just place him alongside Switzer, Gailey, and Phillips, it would set the tone for a potential resurgence and perhaps restore pride in a rivalry that tilted hard in Philly’s favor in 2024.

The stakes are high, the history is rich, and the opportunity is real. Can Schottenheimer rise to the occasion?