Best NFC East WR Duos Ranked: Who’s Tops in 2025?

by May 13, 2025

What team in the NFC East has the best wide receiver duo? The Dallas Cowboys have just added a new weapon to their receiving corps, but has this put them at the top of the rankings?

NFC East Wide Receiver Rankings

1. A.J. Brown & DeVonta Smith – Philadelphia Eagles

Consistency is key, and, as much as it pains me to say this, the Eagles have the best receiving core based on production together.

Brown, with his physicality and big-play ability, combined with Smith’s route-running precision and quickness, gives Philadelphia a complete receiving tandem.

2024 Season Stats:

  • A.J. Brown: 67 receptions, 1,079 yards, 7 TDs (16.1 YPC)
  • DeVonta Smith: 68 receptions, 833 yards, 8 TDs (12.3 YPC)

Their elite production and established chemistry with Jalen Hurts make them the most dangerous duo in the NFC East.

2. CeeDee Lamb & George Pickens – Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys made a splash by pairing George Pickens with All-Pro CeeDee Lamb.

Lamb remains the focal point of Dallas’ passing attack, while Pickens brings vertical explosiveness that was missing in 2024.

2024 Season Stats:

  • CeeDee Lamb: 101 receptions, 1,194 yards, 6 TDs (11.8 YPC)
  • George Pickens: 59 receptions, 900 yards, 3 TDs, (15.3 YPC – with Pittsburgh)

Though Pickens is new to the Dallas Cowboys, his ability to stretch the field should complement Lamb’s versatility.

If their chemistry clicks, this could become the most electric duo in the division.

3. Terry McLaurin & Deebo Samuel Sr. – Washington Commanders

Terry McLaurin continues to be one of the NFL’s most underrated stars, and Washington hopes the acquisition of Deebo Samuel Sr. can elevate the passing game and their sophomore quarterback.

2024 Season Stats:

This duo might not be the flashiest, but they offer consistency and a strong foundation for the Commanders’ passing game, especially with a young quarterback looking to build on an impressive rookie season.

4. Malik Nabers & Wan’Dale Robinson – New York Giants

The Giants are hoping for continued growth from Malik Nabers after his breakout rookie season. Wan’Dale Robinson, the explosive and shifty wide receiver, gives the Giants an athletic wide receiver duo.

2024 Season Stats:

  • Malik Nabers: 109 receptions, 1,204 yards, 7 TDs (11.0 YPC)
  • Wan’Dale Robinson: 93 receptions, 699 yards, 3 TDs (7.5 YPC)

Malik Nabers and Wan’Dale Robinson will be coming into the 2025 season looking to make a name for themselves as one of the best duos in the NFC East.

This young duo could turn heads this season and move up the rankings if their rookie quarterback gets off to a strong start.

As the 2025 season inches closer, all eyes will be on these wide receiver pairings to see who can elevate their team and dominate the NFC East.

