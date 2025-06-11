Lowering the bar does not make Dak Prescott elite

There’s been far too many pundits and fans playing fast and loose with the term “Elite Quarterback” in and around the Dallas Cowboys.

Through the end of the 2024 season, Dak Prescott is a very great quarterback. But he is still two steps removed from earning the “Elite” tag.

An “Elite” quarterback wins Super Bowls.

A “Sub-Elite” quarterback makes deep playoff runs. He gets his team to the conference championship game at the very least, or even to the Super Bowl even if he does not win.

Prescott has an 0-3 Divisional round record and is only 2-2 in the Wild Card round.

Those are not the numbers of an “Elite” or a “Sub-Elite” quarterback.

Very Great Quarterback

There is no denying that Prescott is a very great quarterback, especially in the regular season.

But he does not translate those great numbers into post-season wins.

Don’t start with the “But the defense gave up 34 points” defense either. Who put his team in a 27-0 hole before halftime with two interceptions that gave the Packers 14 free points?

You may sit down now, thank you.

This on the heels of throwing two first-half picks that led to six points for the 49ers and took at least three points away from his team in the previous playoff game.

Elite quarterbacks do not consistently do these things.

The good news is, Prescott can still take those next two steps. He can start by simply getting Dallas to the playoffs and winning a divisional round game in January.

Where Prescott Ranks

Right now, the Elite quarterbacks in the NFL are Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Matthew Stafford, Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, and Joe Flacco.

Although Rodgers, Wilson and Flacco are clearly not at the “Elite” level anymore, they still retain the title because they’ve gotten the job done.

Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Jared Goff, Joe Burrow, Brock Purdy, and even Jayden Daniels are Sub-Elite. Daniels does need to repeat his efforts of last year to cement his status and not be considered a one-hit wonder.

Prescott, for now, rates as the best among the very great quarterbacks among the current crop of non-elite starting quarterbacks in the NFL.

Ranking The Cowboys QBs

Among the All-Time Cowboys’ starting quarterbacks, Prescott joins Tony Romo in the very great group. They both put up incredible regular season numbers.

But neither got past the Divisional round.

For now, only Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman are “Elite” as multiple Super Bowl winners should be.

Don Meredith, Craig Morton, and Danny White fall into the “Sub-Elite” group. All three came up just short.

Prescott can at least still do something about joining the Cowboys “Elite/Sub-Elite” quarterbacks. But he’ll have to earn it on the field.

Lowering the bar to get him there does him a disservice, as well as to the entire history of the franchise.