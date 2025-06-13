Dak Prescott’s latest quote shows he’s just like us

The Dallas Cowboys have wrapped up this year’s session of OTAs (Organized Team Activities), and have given fans plenty to be excited about.

Starved for Cowboys football, fans watched and listened for any positive news coming out of OTAs, and there was news aplenty.

The usual names showed out in workouts.

Guys like QB Dak Prescott, TE Brevyn Spann-Ford, and the new duo of wide receivers, CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, turned heads and drew cheers with highlight-reel catches.

The defense got into the mix as well. EDGE Micah Parsons showed up despite being in an apparent stalemate in contract negotiations to show just how dominant he is.

CB Izzy Mukuamu took offense to a tweet by dallascowboys.com writer Tommy Yarish after he noted that Mukuamu was beaten badly on a route by Pickens, pointing out that he “locked him up” the rest of the time.

All of these juicy nuggets and quotes from OTAs, but there was one quote that stood out to me, and it showed just how relatable QB Dak Prescott is to us regular Joes.

Getting Fatherly

In the final post-OTA presser, Prescott took the podium to field questions from the Cowboys’ local media.

Prescott has been busy outside of football over the past year or so.

He and his lovely fiancée, Sarah Jane, have brought two beautiful baby girls into the world, and he was asked how being a father of two has changed him.

His response should make all fans feel like he is closer to one of us instead of holding one of the most coveted jobs in all sports: quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys.

I’m blessed. I’m blessed to have the opportunity to raise two girls alongside my fiancée, to have a beautiful family, a healthy family. For me, it’s just about being grateful and not taking a moment for granted when I’m with them. But I’ve been through things in my life that I don’t necessarily think fatherhood showed me something new. I understand the love my mom had for me in a different way now that I have kids. But I think when you’ve had some of the adversity I’ve had, you’re so thankful. You’re so thankful for everything you have been given. The good and the bad, anything in between, that fatherhood is no different now. And it just makes me even more focused on the small moments.

If you know anything about Dak Prescott, you know that the adversity he speaks of is losing his mother to cancer, and later his brother to suicide.

Going through those types of trauma can quickly humble a person, and we are all quickly reminded that these men we cheer for on the field are just regular people like us with supreme skills in a sport.

However, they still experience all of the emotions and situations that make us all human to begin with.

I Hear You, Dak

Prescott’s comments hit home for me as a father.

I have three children of my own: two boys and one girl. My life changed the day my oldest son was born, and each time after with my daughter and other son.

Yes, they require so much love and attention, they can be expensive, and can give us trouble in their teenage years, like my two oldest are currently doing to me.

However, a father’s love burns right through all of those concerns and lasts a lifetime.

As close as Prescott was to his own mother, something tells me he will be even closer to his daughters.

Quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys or not, only one title at home matters, and it makes Prescott more like us regular guys than many will admit: Dad.