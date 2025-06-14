The Cowboys should Cook up something for the running back room

In April’s draft, the Dallas Cowboys needed to cook up a wide receiver and a running back for their roster. They decided to dodge both positions over the first three rounds.

Instead of a possible combination of Tre Harris and Cam Skattebo, the Cowboys took yet another edge player and a defensive back coming off a severe leg injury.

Dallas did make up for one of those positions by acquiring receiver George Pickens from the Steelers.

But they are still left with a weak running back room of two underperforming veterans and two late round rookies. Hunter Luepke will play fullback and Deuce Vaughn is likely a practice squad player now.

But, if some media reports out of Buffalo are to be given credence, that may be about to change.

Cooking Up A Trade

Reports out of Buffalo are that Bills running back James Cook may be on the way out.

Cook, who has one more year on his rookie contract remaining, has put his house up for sale. Reportedly, Buffalo is showing no signs of extending his contract either.

You might remember Cook from Week 15 of the 2023 season.

On that frigid Sunday in upper New York, Cook gashed the Cowboys’ defense for 179 yards on 25 carries.

He also added two catches for 42 yards. Cook put up a rushing and a receiving touchdown in Buffalo’s 31-10 beat down over Dallas.

In his rookie season in 2022, Cook played in 16 games and averaged only five carries a game.

In the last two seasons, he has 1,122 yards and 1,009 yards. Cook scored 16 touchdowns in the 2024 season alone.

He’s also a solid threat out of the backfield in the passing game.

Should Dallas Pull The Trigger?

Given the uncertainty of the Cowboys’ running backs right now, if Cook is available, then Jerry Jones has to make this happen.

Back load the money on any extension to make the contract fit with the Cowboys’ cap situation for 2025 and 2026 if you have to, but pull the trigger.

Putting Cook into the line-up as the RB1 makes the Cowboys’ offense absolutely lethal. If defenses have to respect the run, Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Pickens, and the rest of the receivers are going to have a field day.

As the Cowboys are already looking to jettison either Javonte Williams or Miles Sanders, depending on which report you believe, sending one of them and a draft pick to Buffalo makes sense.

It isn’t often you have a player fall into your lap that could get you to the next level. The Cowboys need to make sure Cook doesn’t slip through their fingers.